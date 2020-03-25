The fourth trimester — the first three months after giving birth — isn't easy, emotionally or physically. In addition to the hormone swings and fatigue, it's very likely that your body feels a little foreign. Especially your vagina. While women are opening up about what childbirth is really like now more than ever, some of the postpartum leaking, bleeding, and pain can still be a surprise.
So you'll need all the support you can get — especially from your underwear. Luckily, brands have answered the call for comfortable and leak-proof panties designed specifically for those who have just given birth.
These seven pairs of postpartum panties get rave reviews. Each one offers a targeted benefit, from absorbing leaks to relieving pain. Swipe through to find your perfect fit.
