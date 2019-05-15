Story from Dedicated Feature

Maximize Your Beauty Routine With These Makeup-Skin-Care Hybrids

Jennifer Mulrow
After months of winter hibernation, our main goal in the summertime is to be out in the sunshine as much as possible — which means we're constantly on the lookout for beauty products that can pull double duty and get us out the door that much faster. You know the ones: the makeup-skin-care hybrids that not only cut your getting-ready routine in half but also maximize the benefits you're getting out of 'em in the long run. (We're looking at you, tinted SPFs!)
Never ones to keep a good beauty secret to ourselves, we've rounded up the latest miracle-working multitaskers on our radar right now — all of which will put in overtime when it comes to delivering all kinds of results. Think: an Australian Gold facial sunscreen that lends just as much of an even, matte finish as it does reliable UV protection; a fruity, tropical lip tint with overnight-mask-like levels of hydration; and colorful, chip-free polish that smooths nails with every swipe. Seven ways to step up your summer beauty routine, ahead.

