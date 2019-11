The Best Korean Movies On Netflix

Since the origins of the Hallyu wave in the late 90s, South Korean music ( hi, SuperM! ), television, and film has spread throughout the world. Korean dramas , especially, have found global popularity, their intricate and super involved plots appealing to audiences all over the planet. Ranging from soapy 100+ episode revenge stories, to fluffy romantic comedies, to reality-bending historical epics, the k-drama scene is a delightful mixed bag, no matter what genre you're into.