The Best Korean Movies On Netflix

Since the origins of the Hallyu wave in the late 90s, South Korean music (hi, SuperM!), television, and film has spread throughout the world. Korean dramas, especially, have found global popularity, their intricate and super involved plots appealing to audiences all over the planet. Ranging from soapy 100+ episode revenge stories, to fluffy romantic comedies, to reality-bending historical epics, the k-drama scene is a delightful mixed bag, no matter what genre you're into.
Korean films, on the other hand, have had a slower entrance into the mainstream, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not worth paying attention to. More often created with more mature audiences in mind — k-dramas are notoriously chaste — Korean cinema tends to skew a little darker in terms of plot, exploring the horror and thriller genres with ease. Just this year, Bong Joon-Ho’s black comedy-thriller Parasite won critical acclaim (including the coveted Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival) for its dark social commentary about the South Korean economy and its effects on the country's social hierarchy.
From start to finish, Korean movies will have you hooked and holding your breath. Add these cinema classics to your queue before it's too late — don't forget to turn on your subtitles.