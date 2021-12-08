The Best Infrared Sauna Blankets To Make You Feel Like A Human Hot Pocket

Out of all the wacky wellness trends out there — being pricked by acupressure mats, floating in dark pools of water — becoming a human hot pocket may rank among the most odd things folks do in the name of health.
Some backstory: Saunas are a centuries-old invention with roots tracing back to Finland, but similar iterations can be found in Turkey, Korea, and elsewhere. Historically, they are small rooms clad with wood panels, heated between 150 and 190 degrees and sometimes enhanced with heat-conducting rocks. Infrared heat is becoming increasingly popular in saunas — which works, explains the Spruce, by emitting radiant heat as opposed to expressing hot air like traditional heating devices.
Advertisement
Now, infrared technology has left the sauna and snuggling its way into cocoon-like blankets that promise to swaddle users in therapeutic warmth from the comfort of their own homes. While there’s scant medical evidence surrounding these radiant duvets, purported benefits include everything from healthier, clearer skin; muscle pain relief; and an intoxicating level of relaxation. Samantha Baker, Vice’s VP of Commerce and Partnerships, invested in a HigherDOSE blanket when stay-at-home order restricted her monthly spa visits — the investment was, in her words, “life-changing.”
While it might seem intimidating to cook yourself inside a burning vinyl burrito, “using a far infrared sauna is extremely safe," says Dr. Svetlana Kogan, MD, previously told Refinery29. (Note: In this case, "far" refers to where the infrared waves fall on the light spectrum). "But whenever heat therapy is involved, you cannot do it with pregnant women, people with pacemakers or battery-operated or electric devices, or patients on an insulin pump." Ahead, keep reading to learn more about these human-sized pouches of heat — and why they may transform your wellness routine.
How do infrared sauna blankets work?
Think of an infrared sauna blanket as an electric sleeping bag that heats up anywhere from 95°F to 167°F, give or take, and often equipped with other natural elements for an added therapeutic boost. HigherDOSE’s top-rated iteration is constructed with a hybrid material that contains layers of purifying charcoal, clay, amethyst and tourmaline, along with a heating panel encased inside a protective outer polyurethane shell. Depending on the blanket, users can adjust the temperature in a variety of ways — Hammacher Schlemmer’s version even comes with a remote control.
Advertisement
What are the benefits of infrared sauna blankets?
Similar to saunas, people rave about infrared blankets' ability to stimulate blood flow, get healthy, glowing skin from head to toe, and even improve sleep. "I love to combine it with some gentle breathwork to get me started for the day or as a relaxation tool in the evening when I am unwinding," writes one HigherDOSE reviewer. “It was the best decision I could have made,” adds Baker. “I now go into my home sauna five times a week! The best part is I can watch my favorite shows at the same time.”
“
I go into my home sauna five times a week! The best part is I can watch my favorite shows at the same time.
Samantha Baker, Vice commerce vp
”
How can I use an infrared sauna blanket?
While it's cool to go in a swimsuit (or au naturel, depending on your privacy and comfort level) in traditional saunas, infrared sauna blankets work a little differently, with a concentrated heating mechanism that works through its close proximity to the body — so breathable, lightweight fabrics like cotton will protect your skin from potential burns. Since you can expect to break a sweat, you don't need to be squeaky clean right before you hop in. That said, in the interest of making things easier to clean (which you should do after each use), it's probably a good idea to keep product use to a minimum.
Regarding safety, listening to your body is paramount when using any kind of heat therapy. A good rule to follow is to start at the lowest heat setting for 10 minutes and work your way up to higher heat for longer amounts of time. If it's getting too hot in herre, that's your cue to tap out. Many reviewers like to stay in the three to four times a week zone, but if you can handle the daily burn, then rock on. It’s also imperative to hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate. As with brick-and-mortar saunas, you never want to go into a hot space without having plenty of water beforehand. Avoid dehydration by quenching that thirst before and after your sauna sesh, and you'll be in the clear. (And again, if you have a bun in the oven or use a pacemaker or insulin pump, sit this out for the time being.)
Advertisement
Why are infrared sauna blankets so expensive?
While the concept itself may seem rudimentary — a padded, human-sized cocoon plugged into an outlet — many infrared sauna blankets on the market use pretty sophisticated technology. In addition to temperature-balancing materials and zones to ensure that your body receives the heat as evenly as possible, you're also looking at layers of non-toxic materials that can withstand repeated periods of high heat. Another thing to keep in mind is that you're also paying a premium for a spa service that can easily run $65 to $80 per session. As Baker points out, “Before the pandemic, I would treat myself to a session at HigherDOSE about once a month. Once we were stuck inside, I was craving the light.” If you factor in the cost of, say, the popular HigherDOSE blanket (which retails for $499), that would be the equivalent of just seven IRL sauna sessions.
Will an infrared sauna blanket really make you feel like a human Hot Pocket?
“YES,” Baker emphatically states in response to this question. “But in a good way.”
Shop This Story:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.