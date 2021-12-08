The Best Infrared Sauna Blankets To Make You Feel Like A Human Hot Pocket

Regarding safety, listening to your body is paramount when using any kind of heat therapy. A good rule to follow is to start at the lowest heat setting for 10 minutes and work your way up to higher heat for longer amounts of time. If it's getting too hot in herre, that's your cue to tap out. Many reviewers like to stay in the three to four times a week zone, but if you can handle the daily burn, then rock on. It’s also imperative to hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate. As with brick-and-mortar saunas, you never want to go into a hot space without having plenty of water beforehand. Avoid dehydration by quenching that thirst before and after your sauna sesh, and you'll be in the clear. (And again, if you have a bun in the oven or use a pacemaker or insulin pump, sit this out for the time being.)