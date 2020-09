The first drive-in theater (then called a park-in) opened in 1933, and by the '50s, approximately 4,000 were operating across the country. The creation of cable TV and indoor theaters took a toll on the industry, though, and by 2019, only 305 drive-ins still existed, according to U.S. News and World Report. But drive-in nostalgia is definitely having a moment: in recent years and even months, some shuttered theaters have reopened, and some new theaters have popped up in metropolises like New York City and even Walmart parking lots