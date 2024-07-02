“I love the smell of coffee and our perfumer, Hamid Merati-Keshani, suggested cappuccino as a note to add more texture to the fragrance; From this, Café Oud was born,” Kattan tells us. “I really wanted to create an electrifying yet creamy scent, and the notes of coffee combined with rose, geranium, and oud create this very intriguing and sexy trail that follows you every time you enter – and leave - a room.”