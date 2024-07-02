ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fragrance
That’s That Me “Espresso” — 6 Scents To Try Now

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated July 2, 2024, 2:50 PM
It’s early to call it, but we’re prepared to crown Sabrina Carpenter the soundtrack of summer 2024. The Short n’ Sweet singer has enjoyed back-to-back summer bops in the form of “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” — but only one of those anthems inspired this writer to embark on an olfactive journey of coffee-scented perfume. And while coffee seems like an unlikely ingredient outside of our morning cup of joe, think again. Smoky-sweet coffee accords have long been favored in the niche world of gourmand scents, but they have the potential to be mainstream, IMHO. (Carpenter’s very own fragrances are both textbook gourmands: Sweet Tooth has notes of marshmallow, bergamot, candied ginger, and coconut milk while Caramel Dream features sugared lemon, almond milk, caramelized amber, and cashmere wood.)
“I find the scent of coffee very energizing and addictive, it’s the best way to start your day and puts you me in the mood to get things done,” Kayali founder Mona Kattan tells Refinery29. “I love pairing [Kayali] Café Oud 19 with either Vanilla Oud 36 or Vanilla 28 — it immediately transforms into a very cozy warm vanilla latte scent that you’ll want to smell over and over again.” Need further proof that coffee is primed to become the new “it” note? Keep reading to find some of our personal favorites that we’re spritzing on repeat.

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Coffee Break Eau de Toilette, $165

Shop This
Maison Margiela
'replica' Coffee Break Eau De Toilette
$165.00
Sephora
Ever wish you could bottle the cozy ambiance of your favorite local café? Maison Margiela did precisely that with Coffee Break, a unique blend of warm coffee and milk mousse accord juxtaposed with fresh spearmint and lavender notes. The result? A little sweet, a little spicy, and totally unique.

Kayali OUDGASM CAFÉ OUD | 19 Eau de Parfum Intense, $140

Shop This
Kayali
Oudgasm Café Oud | 19 Eau De Parfum Intense
$140.00
Sephora
“I love the smell of coffee and our perfumer, Hamid Merati-Keshani, suggested cappuccino as a note to add more texture to the fragrance; From this, Café Oud was born,” Kattan tells us. “I really wanted to create an electrifying yet creamy scent, and the notes of coffee combined with rose, geranium, and oud create this very intriguing and sexy trail that follows you every time you enter – and leave - a room.”

YSL Black Opium Over Red, $95

Shop This
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Eau De Parfum Over Red
$95.00
Ulta Beauty
YSL’s Black Opium is a modern classic in its own right, and has inspired numerous offshoots within the fragrance family. The latest: Black Opium Over Red adds a rush of fruity flavor — cherry accord, jasmine, and cassis — to a base of coffee and Madagascar vanilla. (I’m also partial to the Black Opium Illicit Green, which also has a base of coffee accord alongside bright notes of green mandarin and fig.)

Good Chemistry Eau De Parfum Perfume - Coffee Cloud, $26.99

Shop This
Good Chemistry
Eau De Parfum Perfume - Coffee Cloud
$26.99
Target
Looking to get in on the coffee perfume trend without breaking the bank? Good Chemistry’s Coffee Cloud is a perfect entry-level eau with notes of bergamot, espresso, and cedarwood. (Plus, we’re willing to bet you don’t already have an Erlenmeyer flask-shaped bottle in your fragrance wardrobe.)

Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum, $115

Shop This
Tom Ford
Café Rose Eau De Parfum
$115.00
Ulta Beauty
$115.00
Nordstrom
Leave it to Tom Ford to create an unlikely pairing between coffee and rose absolute — but trust us, it works. The result is a warm chypre floral experience that’s elevated, romantic, and utterly luxurious.

Olfactory NYC Espresso Martini, $55

Shop This
Olfactory NYC
Espresso Martini
$55.00
Olfactory NYC
If you can’t stop into Olfactory NYC’s boutique to concoct a bespoke fragrance of your own, the next best thing is to shop the brand’s array of signature scents (and if you so choose, layer at home). For the aptly named Espresso Martini, notes of coffee and mocha meet sandalwood and hazelnut for an uplifting, smooth vibe.
