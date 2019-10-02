Summer Is Gone, But Canned Cocktails Are Here To Stay — Here Are 10 To Try

While canned cocktails might automatically conjure up images of long day drinking sessions on the beach or watching the sunset from your rooftop, summer isn't the only time of year these conveniently-packaged drinks can be enjoyed. Autumn is also an ideal season for drinking canned cocktails, especially ones whose flavors scream fall.
We've rounded up 10 different canned cocktails that are easy to chug all year round, but thanks to ingredients like red wine, bourdon, ginger, and coffee, are especially appropriate for autumnal consumption. Check them out ahead, and start cheersing to the fall season.
Cutwater Spicy Bloody Mary
Get a kick of heat even after the weather cools off with this spicy Bloody Mary in a can.
You&Yours Vodka Soda Cranberry Canned Cocktail
Cranberry isn't just an ingredient in your favorite Thanksgiving side dish. It's also the perfect ingredient for a fall cocktail.
Plain Spoke Cocktails Bourbon Smash
This canned cocktail stars brown liquor so it'll go well with your favorite fall sweater.
Greenbar Distillery Ginger Spritz
One of the most important pumpkin pie spices has its very own spritz.
The Double Old Fashioned — 74 Proof
This Old Fashioned isn't so old fashioned since it's getting in on the canned cocktail trend.
Interboro Goodwin Hill G&T
This G&T takes its botanicals as seriously as you take your Halloween decorations.
Hochstadter's Slow & Low
Get the taste of a hot toddy without doing any of the work.
Archer Roose Spritz Red
Red wine is a classic cold-weather drink. This one has the twist of being a spritz and offers notes of dark fruit and the subtle undertones of cocoa.
88 East Gingerhead Moscow Mule
This Moscow Mule doubles down on the ginger, making it ideal for autumn.
Cafe Agave Cold Spiked Cold Brew Coffee — Salted Caramel
Recently, several different brands have released canned coffee cocktails, which means they might just be all the rage this fall. Try out the trend in a salted caramel iteration.
