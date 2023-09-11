From Plumping Gloss To Cryo Toner, 17 Top Beauty Finds For Fall

"If there’s one thing about me, mama loves a gimmick, and especially a gimmick that works. Sofie Pavitt’s skincare line has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to releases, and Nice Ice lives up to its very cute name. You keep these toner pods in the freezer, and pop them out to rub on your face as a cute cooling, yet nourishing toner. I’ve never been a fan of the ice roller — why are all of them so BIG??? — but this little pod really helps to reduce inflammation and make my exhausted skin look revived with ingredients like glycerin, niacinamide, green tea extract, and ashwagandha. And given that we’re in the middle of a gnarly heat wave in New York, I’ve never been more thankful to have the ability to cool down and nourish my face at the same time. Pro tip: Use a cotton round when applying it to keep your fingers from getting too cold and as the product melts, you’re not wasting it."