Is An Alcohol-Free Beauty Routine Really Better For Your Skin?

First, let's take a step back: Why is alcohol in our skin-care products in the first place? Spoiler alert: It's not to give your skin a quick pre-Hinge date buzz. There are two types of alcohol when it comes to skin care: fatty alcohols (which benefit your skin by enhancing hydration) and denatured alcohols (which, while good for making products feel lightweight and quick to absorb, can end up breaking down your skin's natural moisture barrier and make it more vulnerable to irritation). When products are labeled "alcohol-free," they're referring to the latter, not the former.