5 Under-$100 Fragrances You’ll Want This Fall — From Fresh To Spicy

If you're a fragrance-lover, you know a new season means a brand-new scent, but that doesn't mean you have to spend hundreds of dollars to get it. An affordable signature fall fragrance that turns heads is possible. From genderless musk fragrances to spicy floral perfumes, there's a plethora of scents that can be found (and added to your collection) for just under $100. We filtered through the ones that are perfect for everything from cool days to cozy firesides and everything in between. Below are five autumnal fragrances we're major fans of, from both mainstream brands and indie labels. And no, rollerballs or travel-size sprays included — full-size, vanity-friendly bottles only.
This euphoric woodsy scent from genderless brand Boy Smells combines notes of sandalwood and cedar with fig leaves and coconut for a smell that's truly fit for forest nymphs. As one shopper said, it's a "great unisex scent that is perfect for a night out. One spray is all you need and it has a unique woodsy scent that is not too sweet with a hint of coconut."
With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and 323 reviews, the gender-neutral brand's most popular scent Sweet Ash is a perfect sweater-weather fragrance. It features notes of moss, woods, fir balsam, tonka, and black vanilla bean. You can even try it for free before you commit fully.
If you're looking for a more floral scent to spice up your autumnal nights, then YSL's Libre is for you. It features only three notes: fresh lavender, orange blossom, and saffron accord. While it sounds simple, the reality is a perfectly balanced spicy and floral perfume.
Prefer something that's more fresh than floral but still spicy enough to warm up a chilly night out? Abbott's Mojave mixes citrus and spicy notes to get a light unisex scent. It features notes of bergamot, black pepper, and tobacco leaf.
I'm sure you've heard of Glossier's flagship fragrance You, which comes in both liquid and solid form and features notes of ambrox, ambrette, musk, iris root, and pink pepper. Described as a scent that's "like a part of you," the refillable solid option has a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars and 326 reviews with shoppers saying: "[H]onestly this bad boy smells so good, not even like a perfume, just as if me myself smelled like a million bucks."
