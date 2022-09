5 Under-$100 Fragrances You’ll Want This Fall — From Fresh To Spicy

If you're a fragrance-lover, you know a new season means a brand- new scent , but that doesn't mean you have to spend hundreds of dollars to get it. An affordable signature fall fragrance that turns heads is possible. From genderless musk fragrances to spicy floral perfumes, there's a plethora of scents that can be found (and added to your collection) for just under $100. We filtered through the ones that are perfect for everything from cool days to cozy firesides and everything in between. Below are five autumnal fragrances we're major fans of, from both mainstream brands and indie labels. And no, rollerballs or travel-size sprays included — full-size, vanity-friendly bottles only.