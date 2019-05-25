12 p.m. — Spend my “lunch” break attempting to listen to a podcast, which turns into scrolling through social media, which turns into becoming very angry (I am my own worst enemy). Alabama has just signed into law the nation's most restrictive abortion laws, even in cases of rape or incest, with doctors facing up to 99 years if convicted. The whole thing is clearly meant to be challenged in court, and then appealed up to the Supreme Court, where activists are obviously betting on Kavanaugh et al. to chip away at Roe v. Wade. It's disgusting. Women should have free will over their bodies and the right to make their own decisions (never mind the fact that banning legal, safe abortion just guarantees illegal, dangerous abortion). I don't understand why people feel so free to assert their own religious beliefs over others — coming from my perspective, my own faith has stances on abortion, but I wouldn't presume to codify them and impose them on others. Truly, it boggles the mind.