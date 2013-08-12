We're never one to knock a solid man bag. In fact, it's kind of hard to control our envy when there's options that are practical and good lookin'. As expected, design label Ben Minkoff (helmed by Rebecca's brother and creative director, Uri Minoff) has brought the heat with a fresh crop of luggage and accessories for spring '14.
Obviously, there's already a ton of options for the ladies, so it's only fair we let the guys have some carry-on, carry everywhere goodness, too. We love the Ben Minkoff selection because they're easy to pull off and still a bit dressy. Sure, you'll need to wait nearly an entire year to gift the sophisticated-with-a-twist bags that range from backpacks and wallets to tech cases and totes, but the holiday collection's coming up fast and just as covetable. Click through for a peek at what to look forward to come spring.
Photo: Courtesy of Ben Minkoff