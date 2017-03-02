Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Men's Bags
Fashion
The Best Father's Day Gifts For Your Budget
by
Ray Lowe
More from Men's Bags
Fashion
Balmain Is Making This Famously Uncool Shirt Cool Again
Landon Peoples
Mar 2, 2017
Shopping
25 Men's Bags You'll Want To Steal For Yourself
Jinnie Lee
Feb 11, 2014
Men's
Murses: The Next Frontier In Men's Fashion
Hayden Manders
Aug 24, 2013
New York
Minkoff Man Bags You'll Wanna Tote, Too!
We're never one to knock a solid man bag. In fact, it's kind of hard to control our envy when there's options that are practical and good lookin'. As
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
Street Style: Prepped For Spring!
Not to talk about the weather or anything, but it is SO nice out. In order to celebrate, we're posting one of our favorite transitional looks: blogger
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Street Style
MurseGame.com - The Man-Bag Blog With Attitude
There's a new must-know fashion term in our midst: Murse (pronounced mer-s)— a bag a man carries to tote around daily necessities, all the while
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Chicago
Call It A Man-Bag, Call It A Murse, Either Way We Want To Steal It
Typically, we borrow from the boys only when our shoulders catch a chill in evening weather, or when we need something to sleep in (whoops). All that
by
Shani Silver
Fashion
A Man-Bag Line That Women Will Want
If you're searching for the perfect everyday bag, look no further, 'cause you'll no doubt find one in brand-new line Haerfest's fall '11 lookbook. The
by
Nadia Nawaz
Politics
Best of the Week: May 10-15
1.Flash Some Skin in Spring's Shoulder-Baring Trend: Prepare to bare arms in these revealing numbers. Giving the cold shoulder has never looked hotter.
by
Megan Baldwin
Shopping
From Classic to Cool, 20 Man Bags to Carry You Away This Spring
There comes a time in every man's life when he must ask himself that harrowing question, "What kind of man bag am I?" From the utilitarian tote to the
by
Steven Rojas
Shopping
Earnest Alexander Makes Manly Murses For the Ethically-Conscious Guy
The hunt for a sturdy, distinctly manly murse/manbag can be a taxing one. So for all you dudes who refuse to carry Chrome and are sick of Jack Spade, may
by
Anne-Marie Scali
Shopping
Hold Everything
24 bags for him to have and to hold. By Piera Gelardi & Christene Barberich Our diligent pursuit every season of the perfect Man Bag gets tougher and
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted