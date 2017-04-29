8 Bellinis To Upgrade Your Next Boozy Brunch

When it comes to brunch cocktails, Bloody Marys and mimosas get all the attention. But while we're talking about afternoon imbibing, we want to make sure another cocktail doesn't get overlooked: the Bellini.
First made in Venice in the 1940s, the traditional Bellini is a mix of Prosecco and peach purée. Nearly 90 years later, today you can find a wide variety of fresh fruits and bubblies for different takes on this classic drink. From mango to strawberry to popsicles, there's plenty of ways to add some oomph to your sparkling wine — and prep time rarely takes more than a couple minutes. Once it's prepped, you or your guests can keep making drinks with ease. If you eventually decide to add more bubbly and less fruit as the afternoon goes on, well, that's up to you.
Advertisement
So what are you waiting for? The weekend is here — pick out a recipe and get to popping bottles.
Classic Peach Bellini
You can never go wrong with the classic — all you need is fresh peaches and a lazy brunch to go with it.
Beach Bellini Tea Cocktail
Peach tea stands in for fresh peaches in a new take on the classic drink.
Ginger Pear Bellini
The ginger adds a warming kick that would be great for winter months.
Bellini Popsicle With Edible Flowers
Pairs well with the flower crown snapchat filter.
Raspberry-Peach Bellini Popsicles
Why settle for one boozy brunch popsicle when you can have two?
Strawberry Bellinis
If you can't get fresh strawberries, frozen works too — and can remind you of spring days no matter what the season.
Raspberry Sorbet Bellinis
For maximum "oohs" and "aahs" without too much effort, add sorbet with a melon baller or cookie scoop. You can play around with other fruit flavors depending on your mood, too.
Magno Raspberry Bellinis
Like a mini tropical vacation, with a side of Eggs Benedict.
Advertisement