

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I have an M.Ed and plan to go back to school next year to become a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). My parents both work in healthcare, have high levels of education, and are definitely disappointed that my brother and I haven't met their same level of academic/career success.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Not really. There were no concerns about money growing up. I did not receive any financial education and have inherited my mom's love of shopping, without the salary to support such habits.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at a gourmet pizza shop in high school so I could buy magazines, nail polish, and whatever other trinkets my high-school heart desired.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, sometimes. My parents had a much higher socioeconomic status when I was growing up than I have now. My husband and I are comfortable, and he just started a new job that came with a large pay increase, so we are doing better than most Nova Scotians, but the cost of living here is skyrocketing, and my salary is very low. I support autistic people and their families, which is financially undervalued work, but I love my job.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Probably around 25. My parents helped me out with school and rent in my early 20s.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I had an allowance in high school, and my parents paid for my undergraduate degree and rent while I was in university. Even now, my mom loves to buy things for my son, so I rarely purchase clothing or toys for him. My parents also gave us $20,000 for our home when we bought it, and my husband's parents gave us $10,000. When my husband's dad died, his mom also gave us $10,000. We are very fortunate to have family who supports us so much.