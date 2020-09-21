Desert island beauty products, beauty heroes, beauty staples — they go by different names but they all mean the same thing: an arsenal of can't-live-without favorites that took years to discover and perfect. For Kareemah Sellers, brand strategist at R29, there are precisely five, and you can get them all at the CVS Epic Beauty Event.
There's the jumbo scrunchie that perfectly holds her hair into a "pineapple" as she sleeps, making it easy for her to style in the morning. There's the go-to Pixi mud mask that leaves her complexion enviably radiant and glowy without a lick of makeup. And then there's the two-for-one Schick razor that's also a bikini trimmer. Watch the video, above, for more of her essentials and shop them, below.
Editor’s note: Adults should take two Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies daily with a meal, not twice a day.
