Growing up, Dale never saw the women in her family treat themselves to beauty services. In fact, her own first facial experience occurred when she was in college, studying to be an esthetician. For her, that represented a major flaw in the industry: There was this glaring gap when it came to beauty services dedicated to women of color. “There’s this apprehension around going to get these types of services from someone who doesn’t look like you,” she explains. “So [my studio] is about representation. It’s about creating safe spaces.”