This Beauty Membership Club Will Save You Hundreds Of Dollars On Luxury Products

When Marcia Kilgore, serial entrepreneur behind several successful beauty brands, visited Italy a few years ago, her next great business idea came to her because she forgot to pack her moisturizer. "The best decent moisturizer I could find was about $150. And I thought, You know what? I’m not buying it," Kilgore says. After 25 years in the industry, she knew how much it really costs to make such a product ("about $5"), and thus, the idea for BEAUTY PIE, a direct-to-consumer luxury beauty buyers club, was born.
BEAUTY PIE works on a clever, industry-disrupting model: It removes the middlemen behind the scenes of many traditional beauty companies — everything from marked-up retailer pricing to celebrity advertisements — allowing members who pay a small monthly membership fee access to luxury-grade products for a fraction of their usual price. “I wanted to create a club that was like being a kid in a candy store for beauty lovers everywhere,” says Kilgore, “where they can come into the backdoor of a factory with me.”
From retinol creams spiked with vitamin C to palm-sized tubs of shea-butter body lotions, there's no shortage of high-performance products for members to shop, up to their chosen monthly spending limit. Whether you're a beauty minimalist and just want to restock your few essentials every month or like to fill every bathroom of your summer home with a full set of shampoo and conditioner, there's a membership tier — and a price range — that'll work best for you. And if you don't spend it all in one month? The allowance rolls over into the next, so if you don't use it, you don't lose it.
After an initial launch in the U.K., the direct-to-consumer brand is now officially coming to the U.S. — and Kilgore is not sure the states are ready. “We’re doing something that’s so radically different that people sort of can’t even believe it’s true. They can’t wrap their head around how you can get such incredible products for so little money.” For context, she explains, a box of seven or eight BEAUTY PIE products, including the membership fee, would cost about $100 for members. The market price for the same amount of products would be around $1,000. “I think once people hear about it, that’s going to be it — especially the beauty junkies of the world. I mean, if Texas gets wind of this, we’re done.”
