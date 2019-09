Many spas are adjusting to this results-driven mindset. "The days of just steaming and creaming the skin and over-promising on results are over," says Annet King, the director of education for The International Dermal Institute and Dermalogica. Even the term "facial" itself — which can bring to mind "department-store counter mini-services by beauticians" — is outdated and doesn't "accurately describe the thoroughness, personalization, use of technology, and techniques trained skin therapists use to treat the skin," she says. King prefers to say "skin treatments.""[I don't see] a decline of skin treatments, but changes in the spa/salon experience as a whole," King says. "[It's] less about pampering, and more about results-driven, time-condensed treatments that fit into your busy schedule. [There's] new technology in the treatment room, [and now you're] able to book via apps. Skin treatments have become much more advanced, clinical, and less focused on relaxation."The bottom line also plays a huge role in the changing spa landscape. Traditional facials can cost hundreds of dollars — an investment few people are able (or willing) to make. That's why places like Heyday in New York City now offer half-hour facials for $60, while Pure Essentials Day Spa in California has 35-minute "Fast Results" facials, lifts, peels, and eye-smoothing treatments for $45.Many people are skipping the spa and doctor's offices altogether and taking matters into their own hands with less expensive, DIY treatments and tools. The Kline Group reports that the at-home beauty devices market increased 14% globally in 2014, and continues to rise. "Manufacturers and brands are in a race to make the next Clarisonic," says Schook. That rush to the patent office has produced some impressive technology. "At-home chemical peels and devices such as Truth Vitality's Lux Renew offer blue and red LED as well as ultrasound for anti-aging and anti-acne treatment," says King. "And there are very effective prescription products for acne and anti-aging that can be used at home, such as tretinoin cream and Aczone gel ."It seems that no matter what the future of the facial is, skin-care innovations and treatments will continue to become easier to access. Now, if we could just swipe right for great skin...