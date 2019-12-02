15 Products Our Editors Were Thankful For In November

This time of year, we always take time to reflect on what we're thankful for — and yes, that sometimes includes beauty products. Whether it was keeping us sweat-free in dry office heat or tackling dry patches as we brace the cold weather, these products left us more impressed than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year... and that's saying something.
In the spirit of giving, we're sharing all the beauty buys we couldn't get enough of in the month of November. Just in case you're in the market for new products or loading up on beauty stocking stuffers this holiday season, there's something across all categories — be sure to check them out, ahead.
