Story from Beauty

You Need This To Transform Into Your Alter Ego — For One Night Only

Jane Bowen
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Aaron Richter.
Rihanna’s on. You've just opened the Champagne. It's one of those nights where you feel like something, the kind of thing that'll make for a really good story, might happen. So obviously, this isn't the time for your standard wing of black liner and tinted lip balm.
The good news is, transforming into a louder, sparklier, more colorful version of yourself for the night is actually way easier than it sounds — you just need the right products. Ahead, you'll find the coolest falsies, press-on nails, temporary tattoos, and more, all perfect for a quickie Cinderella moment.

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series