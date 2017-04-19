Rihanna’s on. You've just opened the Champagne. It's one of those nights where you feel like something, the kind of thing that'll make for a really good story, might happen. So obviously, this isn't the time for your standard wing of black liner and tinted lip balm.
The good news is, transforming into a louder, sparklier, more colorful version of yourself for the night is actually way easier than it sounds — you just need the right products. Ahead, you'll find the coolest falsies, press-on nails, temporary tattoos, and more, all perfect for a quickie Cinderella moment.