How To Be Batwoman This Halloween Without Missing A Beat

Rose’s Batwoman has a rich family history and her own romantic trials and tribulations. Her complexity humanizes the woman behind the mask as she careens through the city, kicks ass, and brings evildoers to justice (please don’t do this at home !). It’s no wonder Batwoman is an inspiration for comic book fans everywhere, especially young women and queer people who have so long lacked representation in popular culture — and it’s a total no-brainer to emulate her when you get the chance. We rounded up some Batwoman costume essentials to help you gear up before hitting the streets of Gotham.