4 p.m. — Finish the day with $90 in tips! I'm getting my hair done this weekend so this week, all of my tips are going to that. I ended up buying some protein bites at the cafe ($4.28). I stop by Giant on my way home for a bag of Caesar salad ($4.22). At home, I change into running clothes to run before it gets dark and I end up running four miles. I then shower and start on schoolwork as I have assignments due on Wednesday nights and I still haven't read the chapter for it yet. We alternate doing dinner with D.'s parents each Wednesday and it's our turn to host. Around 7, I throw in tortellini and make the salad, and they all arrive at 7:15. We have a pretty good time. They leave at 8:30, so I can finish work. I wrap up around 9:15 and unwind by watching some Cold Case Files while D. watches something else in the living room. We go to bed around 10:30. $8.50