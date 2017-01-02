If Rapunzel had access to a bandana instead of just a prince and a window, this would be her new everyday hairstyle while she was slung up in that castle. If you're tired of letting down your hair, it's the perfect way to tie up your long, luscious locks (or locs). While still keeping your volume and overall look, this pony technique is about as easy as it gets. Follow the steps below or watch the video above to try it on your own.
Step 1. Fold your bandana diagonally. Grab either end and twist until you have a long rope.
Step 2. Place the bandana underneath all your hair at the nape of your neck. Then, with your hands on each side, pull upwards to your crown.
Step 3. Tie a knot, then tie another knot. To conceal the ends of the bandana, tuck them under the sides. Prim and perfect as needed.
