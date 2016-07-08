How To Make A Simple Banana Smoothie

Andrea Lynn
Banana Smoothie
Greek yogurt and coconut water make a dreamy duo in this smoothie base. Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
  • 2 bananas, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 1 cup Greek or regular plain yogurt
  • 3/4 cup coconut water
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds, flaxseeds, oats, or any type of nuts
  • 4 ice cubes
Recipe Instructions
  1. Add all the ingredients to a blender.
  2. Puree until the ice disappears and the smoothie is blended, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour into two glasses and serve.
