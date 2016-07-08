How To Make A Simple Banana Smoothie

Banana SmoothieGreek yogurt and coconut water make a dreamy duo in this smoothie base. Yield: Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 bananas, peeled and roughly chopped
- 1 cup Greek or regular plain yogurt
- 3/4 cup coconut water
- 2 tbsp chia seeds, flaxseeds, oats, or any type of nuts
- 4 ice cubes
Recipe Instructions
- Add all the ingredients to a blender.
- Puree until the ice disappears and the smoothie is blended, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour into two glasses and serve.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
