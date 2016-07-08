How To Make 2-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Banana PancakesThese banana pancakes are made with just two simple ingredients. Yield: Makes 9 4-inch pancakes
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- One large, firm, yellow banana
Recipe Instructions
- Pick a large banana that is ripe, yet firm and not too mushy. Break it into small pieces into a large mixing bowl.
- Crack in the two eggs and beat with a hand mixer until well blended and slightly frothy. The batter will be thinner than pancake batter usually is.
- Heat a large non-stick griddle or frying pan over medium heat. Ladle small portions of the batter onto the griddle, to make pancakes with about a 4-inch diameter, and heat for about a minute.
- Gently flip the pancakes and cook for another 30 seconds to a minute. Serve with banana slices.
