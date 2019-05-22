Monthly Expenses

Rent: $550 for a rowhouse with two roommates, including utilities (this will be increasing to $1,050 soon when I move into a one-bedroom nearby)

Student Loans: $350 (This is for my master's degree. My parents paid for undergrad, and I know that's a huge privilege.)

Spotify/Hulu: $9.99

ClassPass Lite: $10

Roth IRA: $100

Work Retirement Account: $312 taken out of my paychecks pre-tax (it's a local government pension plan, but functions like a 401k if I leave before I'm vested)

Health/Dental/Vision Insurance: $119.42

FSA: $10

Car Insurance: I'm still on my family's car insurance and cell phone plans and my parents don't ask me to pay, but when my current car and cell phone need to be replaced I'll be on my own.

Cell Phone: See above

Donations: I have a goal of donating 10% of my salary (about $450 per month) through a combination of money, time, and physical donations. I don't meet this every month, but it's something I'm working toward.

Personal Savings: varies, but usually $800-$900.