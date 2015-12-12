10 Stages Of Getting A Bad Haircut

Bad haircuts: We’ve all had them, but we try our best to forget them. Why fixate on the negative and bring up all those painful memories of growing out an unfortunate chop? While you may not want to relive the experience, you can rest assured that almost everyone has been there at some point.



Maybe your regular stylist wasn’t available. Maybe you got inspired by a celebrity whose hair is a totally different texture from yours, or maybe you just felt more adventurous than usual. Whatever the cause, a bad haircut is an inevitable rite of passage. You've just got to keep on keeping on, and remember: It’s hair. It will grow back.



Ahead, we examine each stage of the ordeal, so you can look back and laugh — and make sure it never happens again. Just be sure to book your next appointment with someone you trust.