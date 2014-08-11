If you've ever found yourself in Forever 21 or H&M, desperately searching for the runway-worthy finds in a sea of festival-wear, you might have had a revelation: sometimes, a smaller selection is so much better. Especially when, in the case of luxe-basics brand AYR, that relatively small selection is full of perfectly-cut pieces that go together like a dream and invite lots of compliments from fashion girls.
AYR's fall '14 collection is another well-edited group of wear-anywhere pieces that form our ideal fall capsule wardrobe. Start with the perfect, boyishly shrunken sweater, add the brand's signature, super-flattering high-rise skinnies, and a tomboyish trench or futuristic cocoon jacket, and voila — an outfit that took a lazy-girl amount of effort, but has a French-girl level of offhand chic.
Take a look at AYR's fall collection — available to shop today — ahead. As the great architect Mies van der Rohe once said, "Less is more." Especially when that "less" includes cozy, nubby knits, the world's most perfect destroyed jeans, and neon-orange neoprene boxy tops.