"Scientific studies have shown that numerous exfoliants lead you down the same path," board-certified dermatologist Michael Swann , MD, told me, noting that it seems like a fine alternative to more gentle methods. "There are pros and cons of each, but they all will help strip the dead layer and when done regularly can encourage better epidermal turnover, which reads as a 'glow.'"However, he notes that if the brush is very soft (which it is) you can't expect the same results as with something stronger, like an electronic brush. "If it's as soft as a makeup brush, I'm not sure you will love it as much as other, more vigorous methods," he adds. But safe to play with? Go forth and test, he said.I followed the technique in this video — including the oil — which is basically using the brush in circular motions as the first step in your routine. After a week, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. Now, honestly, I didn't notice the same kind of benefits as one does with a scrub, electronic brush, or at-home peel, so the exfoliation is pretty minimal — but what I did find is that my skin was far less puffy than it normally is, which translated to a more refreshed look first thing. And for me, less puffy is well worth the extra two minutes.Tulasāra Radiant Facial Dry Brush, $44, available at Aveda