Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Zhang Qingyun
Living
Bridezilla Begone! How To Keep Your Cool
Megan McIntyre
Jul 14, 2014
Skin Care
Revealed! The World's Best Beauty Secrets
Gabrielle Korn
Aug 21, 2013
Health
Quitting Smoking Comes With Its Own Set Of Risks
Lexi Nisita
Jul 8, 2013
Makeup
Don't Sweat It! (Your Makeup, That Is)
In the summer, it's inevitable that you are going to be faced with the trifecta of makeup-melting powers: heat, humidity, and water. While it's probably
by
Megan McIntyre
Fitness
Fiercely Fit: 10 Ways To Max Out Your Workout
Let's get physical…and not via that boring treadmill-and-squats routine you've been doing three times a week since forever. (Your booty called, and it's
by
Tara Rasmus
Trends
Fashion Math: Summer Weekend Edition
Is there anything as sweet as that first step out of your office doors on a Friday afternoon? That happy-hour margarita is a quick cab ride away, your
by
Connie Wang
Health
Burning Love: What To Do When Sex Hurts
Quick: describe what sex feels like in one word. Hopefully, you chose something along the lines of “fantastic” or “orgasmic.” But for some,
by
Rachel Zar
Health
3 Cancer Scares That AREN'T BS
We've all encountered cancer in some way: Whether we've lost a loved one or have battled it ourselves, the big C looms all around us. And, sometimes it
by
Gabrielle Korn
Food & Drinks
The True History Of Doughnuts: An American Classic
Happy National Doughnut Day! Is there anything more wonderful than a doughnut? It's every gluttonous vice combined into one — fried things, sugary
by
Lexi Nisita
Work & Money
This Is What Happens When Your Wedding Is Too Expensive
As we enter the season where it seems everyone you have ever met is getting married, it's important to remember: The reason no one is attending is because
by
Leila Brillson
System Reboot
Kohlrabi: The New Superfood You're About To See Everywhere
You’ve got kale, spinach, and collard greens down, no? Well, time to add another super-veggie into the healthy-eating mix. Enter: kohlrabi.
by
Nicole Catanese
Fashion
Fashion Karma: 7 Steps To Shopping Ethically
As the death toll from the factory collapse in Bangladesh spiraled ever upward (final count: more than 1,100), it’s become impossible to ignore the
by
Alden Wicker
Work & Money
The New $$$ Rules: What You Need To Know
When our parents were young, this is how it went: First you graduate, then get a steady job, open a retirement account, get married, buy a house, have
by
Alden Wicker
Health
How To Make Your Brain Like A Swiss Army Knife Of Multitasking
The term ‘multitasker’ is one that is used often — and let’s face it, it’s a necessary trait in our ADD age. (Seriously, try to imagine only
by
Nicole Catanese
Makeup
The ONLY Beauty Products You Need This Summer
We have a hard enough time getting our beauty acts together when the temperature isn’t a bazillion degrees, so summer primping poses some major issues
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Sun Safe: What You Need To Know NOW
Raise your hand if you're confused about the sun and your skin. One moment, we're mandated to cover ourselves head-to-toe in an entire bottle of SPF
by
Tara Rasmus
Health
FOMO Is Real — Here's What You Need To Know
Okay, we know this is a total #firstworld problem, but can we have some real talk about FOMO for a second? We've been noticing this FOMO (a.k.a. fear of
by
Nicole Catanese
Work & Money
How To Be Unemployed (Without Going Crazy)
This week, a whole new generation of college graduates enter the working world — armed with diplomas, a thirst for success, and an alcohol tolerance
by
Seija Rankin
Skin Care
Next-Gen Beauty: The Future Is Already Here
Cellulite-blasting machines, fat-melting lasers, age-erasing injections — not so long ago, all of these things would have seemed like treatments
by
Megan McIntyre
Home
It's A Match: Can You Spot The Celeb Behind The Decor Collection?
We see them all the time: celebrities-turned-designers. If you had a chance to morph your name into a multimillion-dollar brand, wouldn't you? (We would.)
by
Diana Nguyen
Makeup
Shh! We're Spilling Our BEST Beauty Tricks
Ever wonder why we ladies seem doomed to spend one third of our lives getting primped, while our man friends simply need to shower and run their hands
by
Tara Rasmus
Politics
10 Girls Who Could Be The Next Lena Dunham
Of course, the nature of Lena Dunham is that she's a breath of fresh air, a unique presence in a predominantly male industry — an outlier. But in a
by
Leila Brillson
Living
How To Be The Best Bridesmaid EVER
You were one of the first people she called when her boo became her betrothed. And you hardly missed a beat saying yes when she asked you to stand by her
by
Gina Marinelli
Food & Drinks
Bar Etiquette: The Polite Boozehound's Guide
Working in the bar industry for the past eight years has given me many things. Among them, it's provided me with the most enviable people-watching
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Health
8 Ways To Shake Up Your Life — NOW!
Everybody wants change. (Heck, our president even ran his campaign on it.) But, sometimes personal change is hard to recognize, let alone implement, when
by
Erika Stalder
Health
Yeast Infections: Oh Yeah, We Went There
There's no way to dance around it: yeast infections are the worst. Since we've all had our fair share of that itch that can't be scratched, we're going
by
Gabrielle Korn
Shopping
How Ethical Are Your Favorite Brands, Really?
It's that time of year: This weekend, you might be taking some old faithful closet staples out of storage and maybe freshening up your wardrobe with a
by
Glynnis Mapp
Wellness
What Your Beauty Issues Are Trying To Tell You
Skin is the largest organ, so it’s no surprise that it can also be an indicator of what’s going on inside you. And while too many nights of partying
by
Nicole Catanese
Health
Go On, Get Mad! How Anger
Can
Be Healthy
According to the research, angry women have everything to lose. Not only do they outwardly defy the “sugar and spice and everything nice”
by
Erika Stalder
Health
The Healthiest Junk Foods To Cheat With
Unfortunate but true: Junk food tastes so right...until it feels so wrong. It's not that you can't enjoy fried chicken without shame spiraling, but it
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted