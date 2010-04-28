Skip navigation!
Vivian St.George
Politics
The Worst Fashion Photoshop Disasters
Vivian St.George
Apr 28, 2010
Fashion
Eighteenth Puts A Twist On Plain White (And Black) Tees Perfect For Spring
Vivian St.George
Apr 8, 2010
Fashion
Karla Spetic's Pastel Fall 2010 Collection Is Balenciaga Meets Burberry
Vivian St.George
Mar 31, 2010
Styling Tips
One Perfect Outfit, 4 Easy Pieces!
As the temperature shifts from balmy to bitchy and back, we need to be prepared to ditch the blazer in a flash. This Big-Apple babe gets it exactly right
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
Bite Into Persimmon Looks This Spring
We saw a lot of juicy colors in the spring collections, but one seemed to stand above the rest. Shades of persimmon ruled the runways, notably at Brian
by
Vivian St.George
New York
An Update On Loehmann's Marc by Marc Loot, Pesach Pre-Fixes, And ...
Racked follows up on what was in that sizable shipment of Marc by Marc at Loehmann's. (Racked) The number of shop-worthy stores in DUMBO has now reached
by
Vivian St.George
Fashion
A Thong Thief Is On The Loose, Robert Pattinson Turns To Wax, And...
Word of the day: bitchface (noun). Example: At the line for the Hermes sample sale, "you'll also notice a lot of bitchface." (Racked) For those of you
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Bergdorf's New Displays Take Window Shopping To A New Level
If you wanted to get your art on cruising the Chelsea galleries this weekend, we'd like to suggest something a little more fabulous. Bergdorf Goodman, our
by
Vivian St.George
Fashion
Show Some Skin In Kelly Bergin's Vampy Fall '10 Collection
One thing we hate about fall dressing is how buried we feel underneath all that heavy fabric. When we look in the mirror we like to see our bodies, no
by
Vivian St.George
Fashion
Bundle Up In Lars Andersson's Batgirl Knits!
If Batgirl had undertaken a ninja training course in the mountains of Japan, we'd imagine her downtime togs could be found in Lars Andersson's fall '10
by
Vivian St.George
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Get The Look Of Proenza With A $17 Sleeveless Butto...
The preppy white button-up got quite a bit of play on the Proenza Schouler fall runway, layered under everything from low-cut vests and crew-neck sweaters
by
Vivian St.George
Politics
Satisfy Your Wanderlust With Pipertree's Worldly Gems
Etsy is the Wild Wild West of independent designer shopping. You might get stuck slogging through all manner of Renaissance Faire clothing and crocheted
by
Vivian St.George
New York
March Showers Bring Liberty Flowers: Liberty for Target Pop-Up Op...
For those of you suffering from Target Pop-Up Withdrawal Syndrome, we've got some good news: Liberty of London's collab with the Manhattan-averse mass
by
Vivian St.George
Makeup
Get Zoe Saldana's Fresh-Faced Look With 5 Easy Products
Though her frothy, sparkly, love-it-or-hate-it Givenchy Oscar gown left some of us torn, we can all agree that this past year was a red-letter one for Zoe
by
Vivian St.George
Politics
New Magazine Celebrates Phoebe Philo And Other Extraordinary Gent...
After nearly a month of Fashion Week madness and last night's evening gown circus at the Oscars, it was nice to see something a little more stripped down.
by
Vivian St.George
Politics
Our Red Carpet Predictions For Sunday's Oscars
Maybe it's just our sense of egalitarianism, but we really do feel like all the ladies nominated for the Oscars on Sunday night deserve to win. It would
by
Vivian St.George
Trends
Rad or Bad: Does the Crimson Velvet Trend Have You Seeing Red?
One of most surprising trends on the fall runways has been the abundance of velvet. Whether draped or crushed, or on a skirt or a pant: velvet is back,
by
Vivian St.George
Politics
Twitter Troll: Versus Does Brights, ALT's First Tweet, and DVF Ha...
Versace: "http://twitpic.com/162ur9 - F/W'10 Versus features a collaboration between Christopher Kane and Donatella Versace. Backstage glimpse." The lips,
by
Vivian St.George
New York
March Madness! Zachary's Smile Attic Sale Returns
Starting Friday, Zachary's Smile is getting its spring cleaning on. Their much-loved Attic Sale will be returning to the NoHo location's downstairs shop,
by
Vivian St.George
Politics
Lutz & Patmos Seeks Nobel Peace Prize Laureate For Latest Sweater...
Lutz & Patmos regularly invites famous non-designers such as Sofia Coppola and Julianne Moore to create a limited edition sweater for this series, but
by
Vivian St.George
New York
New Jersey Hates Sex, An Avant-Garde Blowout At Century 21, And A...
The beauty section at the new Duane Reade in Herald Square throws the gauntlet down at Sephora. (Fashion Herald) Our favorite part of this profile of
by
Vivian St.George
New York
Scandinavians And Sex-Toys: Love Contemporary Magazine Launches T...
We're determined not to let this snow keep us curled up in our beds, so we're going out tonight to learn a thing or two about winter partying from those
by
Vivian St.George
Politics
Lady Cop Brooke Shields Flashes Us Her Badge in March Vogue Paris
Honestly, we didn't realize this was just a fashion editorial when we first saw these pictures. Brooke Shields with fellow hotties Elaine Irwin and
by
Vivian St.George
Fashion
The Perfect Outfit: Respect Your Elders by Stealing Grandpa's Style
If the weather is just right, all you need is a big, chunky sweater to shield you from the cold. Go for the grandpa look by wearing it with khaki trousers
by
Vivian St.George
Shopping
Charity Case: Give While You Shop At These 6 NYC Boutiques
We always donate our old duds to the Salvation Army (we sometimes by them there, too), but a little empty closet space sometimes bums us out. When we feel
by
Vivian St.George
Events
The Rising Stars of New York Fashion Week
There's no question New York is busting at the seams with promising design talent. And while we don't necessarily equate NEW with AWESOME, we've decided
by
Vivian St.George
Events
One To Watch: Paris68's First Runway Show Is A Knockout
Marcella Lindberg has been working as a creative director for William Rast (along with her husband Johan) since the label's infancy. Last week, she
by
Vivian St.George
New York
Death by Shoes, Penn Badgley Meets Ashley Olsen, and Tim Gunn in ...
Leanne Marshall, one of our Project Runway favorites, shows us her humble abode, and her Tim Gunn bobble head. (Time Out) Jacquelyn Jablonski's is
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Politics
Welcome to the Jungle! Daria Werbowy Does Tribal Style in March V...
We have to admit, we weren't fully aware of just how far everyone is taking Avatar fashion this year until we saw Vogue put it all together in this March
by
Vivian St.George
Styling Tips
Perfect Outfit: How To Stay Warm And Stylish In White This Winter
We love winter white, but wearing the hue from head to toe can leave some looking like Ms. Marshmallow Fluff. Our advice is to keep it light on top and
by
Vivian St.George
