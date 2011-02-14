Skip navigation!
Taylor Starr
Politics
New Laptop Bags That Are Actually Cute
Taylor Starr
Feb 14, 2011
Politics
Niiiice: Steven Alan Collabs With Nike
Taylor Starr
Jan 21, 2011
Fashion
Check Out The Behind The Scenes Video Of Bryce Dallas Howard's Kate Spade Campaign
Taylor Starr
Jan 21, 2011
Events
How To Blow $80,000 This Weekend
As evidenced by last weekend's freeloader's guide to NYC, we at Refinery29 enjoy thrifting, steals, and all that wallet-friendly stuff. But if there's one
by
Taylor Starr
Fashion
Badass Beauties: Boxing Kitten Goes Vintage Vixen For Spring 2011
Boxing Kitten had us at "Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!"—the so-bad-it's-good 1965 cult film about three buxom beauties in fast cars that served as
by
Taylor Starr
New York
Elizabeth Street Shopping Gets More Dangerous With New Boutique T...
Wearable, minimalist clothing with quirky touches that make each piece truly unique is the backbone concept to Thomas Sires' women's ready-to-wear line.
by
Taylor Starr
Shopping
12 Leggings For Standing Out
It may not be shocking news that we're obsessed with leggings, but every winter we find ourselves discovering just how much we adore these gam garments,
by
Taylor Starr
Shopping
Daily Deal: Score Eskell's Transitional Fabian Dress For $164
The unpredictability of the weather can make dressing a little difficult right about now, and stocking up solely on winter-weather gear may leave you
by
Taylor Starr
Shopping
Daily Deal: Babel Fair's Layered LBD Look For Less
We're always a fan of 2-for-1 deals and standout LBDs, so it should come as no surprise that we're obsessed with this Saturday Black Layered Dress from
by
Taylor Starr
Fashion
TomTom Revamps Summer Camp Jewelry For Their Spring 2011 Collection
TomTom 's spring 2011 lookbook has got us nostalgic for all those lazy summers spent in sleep away camp, when our tiny wrists were chock-full of handmade
by
Taylor Starr
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 07 2010
Willow Smith knows how to keep herself relevant at the tender age of 10. She whipped her hair—complete with seasonal candy cane hair extention—all
by
Taylor Starr
Politics
Get Luxe with Petit Ermitage's Shop Hollywood
Petit Ermitage, often considered the fashionable alternative to the Chateau Marmont, is currently holding a superbly lavish shopping program. "Shop
by
Taylor Starr
Los Angeles
Carey Mulligan's Prabal Gurung Red Carpet Perfection
What's not to love about a stylish starlet with actual talent? Enter Carey Mulligan, the Oscar-nominated actress who continues to stun us in films like
by
Taylor Starr
Los Angeles
Rodarte's Breathtaking Editorial for Lula Magazine
Rodarte's Laura and Kate Mulleavy may be getting a lot of attention lately due to their fantastic, Oscar-worthy stylings for Black Swan , but we've had
by
Taylor Starr
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Kirsten Dunst's Kickass Cocktail Look
We've said it before, but it's worth repeating: A little black dress should never be a cop-out. Kirsten Dunst reaffirmed our belief that LBDs can be at
by
Taylor Starr
Shopping
Little Black Dresses That Pack A Punch
Let's face it, no matter how much we rail on black as a dress color, there's no other hue more figure flattering, timeless, or versatile than a deep, dark
by
Connie Wang
New York
Mr. & Mrs. Smith Come To NYC!
This month, New Yorkers welcomed Mr. and Mr. Smith to the neighborhood. And no, this is no Angie and Brad reference—somehow we don't think those two
by
Taylor Starr
Styling Tips
Five Outfits To Hide That Food Baby
The Thanksgiving hangover—you know it well. That bloated state of lethargy one experiences after the celebratory feasting has ceased. And with all the
by
Taylor Starr
New York
A Chic NYC Wedding On The Cheap
Something borrowed, something blue…and your life's savings, too. That's long been the implied ending of the age-old rhyme. And living in a city as
by
Taylor Starr
Politics
Let Urban Outfitters Get You Prepped With 12 Days Of Dresses
We're about a weekend away from a wicked onslaught of holiday parties, and like a timely style savior, Urban Outfitters has just released an exclusive
by
Taylor Starr
Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Knows How to Rock Pre-Holiday Season Red
Kristin Davis earned some serious style cred for rocking a red dress the right way this Saturday evening. The Sex and the City star arrived to the Museum
by
Taylor Starr
Fashion
Sugar Overload: Alice + Olivia Spring 2011 Lookbook
When we first viewed Alice + Olivia's spring '11 collection at NYFW, we wanted to snatch up every last piece and play a never-ending game of dress up.
by
Taylor Starr
New York
Fashionista, Timo Weiland, And Rebecca Minkoff Want You to Be Suc...
Ever wish someone would just sit you down and give you step-by-step instructions for success? We know the feeling. Enter Fashionista's "How I'm Making It:
by
Taylor Starr
Fashion
Tess Giberson's Spring 2011 Collection Is An Exercise In Tough Su...
Tess Giberson for spring '11 is one of those collections that seems to have evolved from conception to construction with utter ease. The New York-based
by
Taylor Starr
New York
Sample Sales Bonanza: What To Buy!
Just in time for the holidays, sample season is rolling back around, and man are we amped for the mayhem of markdowns. But where to go? What to buy? The
by
Taylor Starr
Politics
Twitter Troll: Leighton Meester Goes Mermaid, The First Lady Look...
evachen212: "People on the USC campus are doing doubletakes at my shoes... What, do students NOT wear 6 inch heels? http://twitpic.com/354n0z" Probably
by
Taylor Starr
Fashion
Miss Unkon's Spring 2011 Lookbook Resembles A Fashion Blogger's D...
Miss Unkon 's spring 2011 lookbook reminds us of what a fashion blogger's dream wold look like if seen through rose-tinted glasses. The Australian
by
Taylor Starr
New York
Olivia Palermo Gets Steamy With Her Boyfriend In Barcelona
The City may be a thing of the past, but by the look of things, Olivia Palermo certainly isn't. The show's cancellation seems to have hardly hurt the
by
Taylor Starr
Entertainment
Give Good Face: Face Hunter's New Exhibit at the W!
It's no secret that we're obsessed with street-style snaps—it's an addiction we're proud to have. Even cooler? The guys and gals behind the lenses. So
by
Taylor Starr
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 02 2010
A replica of the 1966 Batmobile was seen all over SoHo Halloween evening. Batman's still has our back, apparently. (Bowery Boogie) Kim Kardashian dressed
by
Taylor Starr
