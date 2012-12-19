Skip navigation!
Susan Williamson
DIY
A Trompe L'Oeil Cardigan DIY That Coco Chanel Would Love
Us
Dec 19, 2012
DIY
I DIY: The Prettiest, Pearl-Strung Holiday Hair Clip
Us
Nov 30, 2012
DIY
DIY A Not-So-Basic, Boho Set Of Pearls
Susan Williamson
Nov 28, 2012
New York
Fashion Plates: What To Wear To 29 Late-Night Hot Spots
It's no secret that we love trying out cool bars and restos all around the city (if only because it gives us a reason to dress up), and late-night dining
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
Brighten Up Your Room With This Easy (& Cheap) Wall-Art DIY
Even if you aren't trying to be a serious art collector, every apartment needs a little somethin'-somethin' on the wall to keep it from looking more
by
Susan Williamson
Shopping
16 Vegan Leather Goods To Heat Up Your Holiday Look
Though it's easy to foresee the unpredictability of NYC winters (superstorm and nor'easter, we're looking at you), somehow the winter chill always creeps
by
Susan Williamson
New York
PSA To NYC: Lay Off The 5-Hour Energy (Or Else)
New York has been called many things, but "the city that never sleeps" is probably its most accurate description. From endless hours spent at work to
by
Susan Williamson
New York
Beauty & The Beast: Former Pageant Girls Raise Funds For Sandy
The results are in: This is officially the most adorable Sandy relief event yet. This week marked the reunion of approximately 60 former Miss Subways,
by
Susan Williamson
Designers
Blind Item: This Emmy-Nominated Actor Turns Designer For A Cause
Men of the world, take note: One of our favorite tie makers The Tie Bar has announced a collaboration with one of our favorite actors, Modern Family's
by
Susan Williamson
Designers
Revenge Of The Nerd: Once-Unpopular Altuzarra Now Poses Shirtless
Between holiday celebrations, family gatherings, and, ahem, Black Friday sales, the end of the year is, well, our favorite time of the year. But,
by
Susan Williamson
New York
So Great: Go Back To The '20s With The Plaza's Great Gatsby Holid...
To say we have Gatsby fever would be a total understatement. Between the cast (Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and Tobey Maguire!), the clothes, and
by
Susan Williamson
Shopping
Calypso Gets Cosmic With Susan & Chrissie Miller
If you've ever read a horoscope that was so true-to-life it gave you goosebumps (or anxiety if Mercury is in retrograde for what feels like the eighth
by
Susan Williamson
Styling Tips
Hit The Club! 3 Fresh Party Outfits Perfect For Saturday Night
We know, we know—the weekend is still days away. But, that doesn't mean you can't start planning now. Blowing off steam is one of our favorite pastimes,
by
Seija Rankin
New York
Shop The Lauren Moffatt Sample Sale BEFORE Everyone Else!
It's no secret we're majorly obsessed with New York designer Lauren Moffatt. We've swooned over swimwear, sighed longingly at spring, and gotten schooled
by
Susan Williamson
New York
Eat Well & Do Good Post-Sandy—Here's How!
Whether you were hit hard by last week's Hurricane or barely lost power, most New Yorkers are starting to feel a little Sandy-induced cabin fever. Get
by
Susan Williamson
Events
TONIGHT: The Man Repeller & Sigerson Morrison Take On Sandy
With the new mural on Houston, I Still Love New York tees, and benefit upon benefit to relieve Hurricane Sandy victims, it's clear that New Yorkers have
by
Susan Williamson
Shopping
16 Amazing Party Dresses To Wear To ALL Your Seasonal Shindigs
Enough with the ugly sweaters and elf ears! It's time to ditch the Bridget Jones's Diary ensemble and chic up your cocktail game this holiday season
by
Susan Williamson
New York
Posh Prints & Pink: Is Suri Cruise The Next Victoria Beckham?
For so long, we were certain Suri Cruise had every element of an Alexa Chung in the making, but lately she's been walking on an edgier side — the wild
by
Susan Williamson
New York
Dree Hemingway Shows Us How Red Carpet Casual Is Done (Again)
While most starlets and celebrities normally opt for delicate gowns, shining accessories, and high-drama makeup for their red carpet appearances,
by
Susan Williamson
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Nov 06 2012
Bloggers, charity, and (OMG) shoes — sounds like the makings of the best night ever, no? Schutz Shoes, a favorite of celeb bloggers Jane Aldridge and
by
Susan Williamson
Designers
Katie Gallagher's Line Brings Minimalist Pieces With Maximum Style
New diffusion lines are pretty much the highlight of our fashion year at R29, so when Katie by Katie Gallagher landed in our inbox, we couldn't help but
by
Susan Williamson
Fashion
The Most Glamorous Hurricane Relief Auction EVER
Normally a one-of-a-kind chandelier isn't the most realistic item on our home decor wish list, but add a charitable cause that's close to our heart and
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
Bold Shoulders: DIY A Bejeweled Sweatshirt
With all the jewel-encrusted sportswear on the fall runways, it was hard not to get excited. Seriously — sweatpants, anoraks, leggings, and sneakers
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
A Rodarte-Inspired DIY Lace Collar That's One Part Prim, One Part...
It's no secret we have a thing for DIY collars, so when we saw Rodarte's collar-filled fall '12 show, we were nearly shaking with excitement. We picked
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
DIY A Studded, Valentino-Inspired Clutch
Photo: MCV Photo Just when we thought we'd never stud again, Valentino's metal-embellished shoes and bags came around and forced us to eat our
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
DIY A Pair Of Painterly Pumps Worthy Of A Gallery
There are some pieces that walk down the runway that are as fantastic and beautiful as they are impossible to find. One such pair were these Bottega
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
Just Bead It: DIY A Dolce & Gabbana-Inspired Headband
Leave it to Dolce & Gabbana to bring the headband back for the first time since Blair Waldorf ruled the halls of Constance Billard. With the giant
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
DIY A "Snakeskin" Baseball Cap
Whether you limit your sun exposure to your walk to and from work or spend your days asleep on the beach (jealous!), summer skin protection is an absolute
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
DIY A Cut-Out T-Shirt In Less Than 15 Minutes
Everyone wants a cool new shirt for summer — emphasis on cool (the breezy kind, thankyouverymuch) — but there's nothing worse than splurging on a
by
Susan Williamson
DIY
DIY A Killer Summer Friendship Bracelet For You And Your BFF
With all the amazing accessories — particularly wrist candy — to be seen in the city, it can be easy for you (and your bestie) to get a major case of
by
Susan Williamson
