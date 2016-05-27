Skip navigation!
Sunny Shokrae
Beauty
What Going-Out Makeup Looks Like On 7 New Yorkers
Jenna Rosenstein
May 27, 2016
Celebrity Style
Ciara, Allison Williams & More Get Real About Their "Firsts"
Gina Marinelli
Feb 9, 2016
Celebrity Style
See The Brooklyn Home (& Closet) Of Our Favorite Food & Fashion Insider
Jada Wong
Apr 25, 2014
Designers
Phillip Lim & The New Way To Colorblock
Sometimes, it doesn't matter if a piece of clothing is mint green or crisp black. It can have just as much edge, no matter the hue. Such was the case for
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion Week
Delpozo's Fall '14 Collection Is A Lesson In Pretty
In fashion there are two types of pretty: pretty-pretty and ugly-pretty. And, you know what we mean by the latter: pants that hit at potentially awkward
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
4 Feisty Senior Style Stars School
Us
For many of us, the first lessons in senior style came from our parents, grandparents, or the cool next-door neighbor who taught us how to play gin rummy.
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebs & Influencers
How Johanna Fateman Does It All, Literally
Johanna Fateman's work is an embodiment of everything we love in life: riot grrrl-style feminism, post-punk music, and really, really good hair. As a
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Style
Explore Lou Doillon's Bobo-Babe Style & Music
As stepdaughter to Serge Gainsbourg, daughter of Jane Birkin and French film director Jacques Doillon, and half-sister to Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou
by
Nathan Reese
Beauty
This Beauty Maven's Gorgeous Pad (And Visage!) Will Make You Jealous
We know the term’s been tossed around before, but Annie Atkinson has got all the makings of a massive girl crush. Her hair is what blow-dry dreams are
by
Caryle Wisel
Makeup
Get Gorgeous By Tonight! 3 KILLER Makeup Looks
Confession time: When it comes to our nighttime makeup prep, we've become a little too reliant on the ol' black-eyeliner-and-a-neutral-lip look. (Not that
by
Annie Tomlin
Sex & Relationships
3 Creative Couples Show Us How To Make Love Last In NYC
UPDATE: Spring is here and love is in the air, so we decided to revisit some of our favorite Big Apple couples. This story was originally published on
by
Kristian Laliberte
Beauty
Meet Baze Mpinja, The Beauty And Brains Behind Beautycism
As a former beauty editor at Glamour, Vibe Vixen, and Suede, Baze Mpinja is bursting with the savviest tips and tricks of the trade that'll make you feel
by
Anne Ichikawa
Beauty
Meet The Blogger Of Eat.Sleep.Wear (And Steal Her Beauty Secrets!)
Everyone's talking about Brooklyn, but Kimberly Pesch was Brooklyn before it was cool. As the daughter of an architect and a singer, Pesch has been
by
Anne Ichikawa
Beauty
A Bonafide Beauty Expert Shares Her Makeup Bag Favorites
We don't want to come right out and call ourselves fan girls, but frankly, we've been reading Aja Mangum’s writing for years. (Basically, if you took a
by
Carlye Wisel
Beauty
Blogger Jessie Artigue Schools Us On How To Be A Beauty Chameleon
It's no secret that we scroll through a lengthy roster of fashion and beauty blogs on the regular, but there are some which feature a certain mix of
by
Caryle Wisel
Makeup
85 & Awesome! Meet Bergdorf's Style Dynamo
Stylish and unfailingly honest, Betty Halbreich is the personal shopper we dream of guiding us to a better wardrobe. The 85-year-old legend has worked at
by
Annie Tomlin
Makeup
Makeup Multitask: 5 Products, 7 Foxy Looks
Looking through our beauty bags recently, we had this nagging feeling like we might be thisclose to winding up on an episode of Hoarders — there’s
by
Megan McIntyre
Street Style
6 Real Women Show Off Their Office Style
There are few words as terrifying to a fashion lover than "business casual." In a sea of polyester-blend khakis, baggy pencil skirts, and striped
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Style HQ: Inside Alice + Olivia's Whimsical Office
UPDATE: Lazy Sunday? Browse through A+O's perfectly girly office for a little creative inspiration. This story was originally published on January 3.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
The Best Tools For Your Hair Type: The Pros Spill
The scene? The bathroom, otherwise known as the real gal’s backstage. When going about your own blowouts and glamateur styling sessions in the comfort
by
Amber Katz
Makeup
3 Chic Ways To Do Burgundy Beauty
Oxblood, burgundy, merlot...whatever you call it, this distinctive, deep-red hue is having a major moment. While that’s all well and good on the fashion
by
Megan McIntyre
Entertainment
Purity Ring's Front Woman Debunks The Canadian-Style Stereotype
When Purity Ring came on the scene in early 2011, it was if they had materialized from the ether: Who was the Canadian duo capable for these warped
by
Nathan Reese
New York
Working Girl: This Awesome NYC Dancer Inspires Our Inner Star
Every little girl dreams about becoming a dancer, but few have the star power, diligence, patience, and work ethic to make it happen. That's why we marvel
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Living
Modern Art: Charlotte Perrottey Leads Christie’s First Open Sale
© Yayoi Kusama, 2012 © 2012 Cindy Sherman. Courtesy Metro Pictures Charlotte Perrottey, Co-Head of Christie’s First Open Sale For the thousands
by
Allison Daniels
Hair
Slacker Beauty: Speedy Shortcuts To Try Now
You know that saying, “you snooze, you lose?” Yeah, we’ve got an issue with that. As unabashed lazy girls, we think it’s completely acceptable,
by
Megan McIntyre
Living
Christina Beckles Saves Abandoned Dogs —
And
Packs A Punch
Christina Beckles, Founder and President of The Sato Project This marketing expert (and former boxer!) has always been especially sensitive to the
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
Behind The Scenes: Olivia Sammons Perfects The Set
Olivia Sammons, Prop Stylist Olivia’s parents may have owned a scenic design company, but that’s not what sold this creative genius on prop
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
Full-Tilt: Kerry Diamond Helms Coach’s PR Team
And
Two B...
Kerry Diamond, Divisional Vice President of PR and Collaborations for Coach, Co-Owner of Seersucker Restaurant, and Smith Canteen Coffee Shop This New
by
Allison Daniels
Entertainment
This Real-Deal Documentarian Sheds Light On The Extraordinary
Randy Stulberg, Independent Director, Producer, and Cinematographer After spending two years capturing the story of life in the deserts of New Mexico,
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
Starr Power: This Personal Stylist Helps Clients Put Their Best F...
Karyn Starr, Personal Stylist, Co-Owner of White-Starr Aesthetic Consulting In 2006, Karyn quit a job in corporate fashion to attend yoga school, while
by
Allison Daniels
