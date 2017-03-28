Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sophie Haig
Living
5 Ways To Fix Your Worst Clothing Mistakes
Lily di Costanzo
Mar 28, 2017
Featured On Instagram
How To Dress Amazing When You're Super Busy & Not A Millionaire
Connie Wang
Jul 28, 2016
Makeup
This Beauty Trend Will Bring Out Your Inner Artist
Jada Wong
Mar 17, 2016
Makeup
A Smoky Eye That Only Uses 2 Products
As timeless and sultry as the smoky eye is, there are so many things that can go wrong. A little too much smoke, and you'll look like you slept in your
by
Jada Wong
Shopping
Fall's Best Boots Were Made For Dancing
Flex dancing, a dance form characterized by rhythmic waving, gliding, and contorting of the body, is often thought of as a man’s world. But there are a
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Makeup
Beauty Lessons We Learned From NYC
We bet you won't cop to how many strangers (or poles) you've walked into because you were too busy staring at your phone. We get it — those
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Master The Cat-Eye
Without
Liquid Liner
Ever since we learned how to add that little flick to the outer corners of our eyes with black liquid eyeliner, it's been on constant rotation in our
by
Jada Wong
Fashion
Wide Belts To Bring Out Your Inner Superwoman
You know that feeling when you slip into your favorite subtly-sexy dress or that perfectly tailored blazer, and suddenly you're ready to conquer anything
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Sexy Swimsuits That Redefine "Beach Babe"
Our mission this summer is to take the anxiety out of going to the beach — and an excellent bathing suit is key to beating back all that "Do I look
by
Naomi Nevitt
Shopping
How To Look Awesome On The Rainiest Days
By now, you’re completely done with winter and the clothing associated with it. Those clunky boots next to your door? No thanks. That tired parka?
by
Bobby Schuessler
Styling Tips
How To Look Compelling At The Office (Not Crazy)
The only thing wrong with being known as the fashion person at your office is if that's your only claim to fame — but when it's among titles like Most
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
What To Know When You're Shopping For Sexy Lingerie
"Sexy" is a subjective adjective; it can be applied to people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and sartorial styles — and to just as many varieties of
by
Ellen Hoffman
Trends
What It's Really Like Wearing Gym Clothes To Work
Clothes that both look good and feel good have always been important, and our closets have recently welcomed the ultimate mix of the two: athleisure. The
by
Gina Marinelli
Home
This Fashion Exec Turned Philanthropist Will Inspire You To Chang...
No matter your profession, a work trip usually looks a little something like this: back-to-back meetings over coffee and assorted mini muffins,
by
Allison Daniels
Entertaining
The Minimal-Effort Party Plan You Need To Master
It's hard to resist throwing a party this time of year. Cold, dark nights call for candlelight and cozy, carby food. But, when invites start storming your
by
Megan Reynolds
Home
The Minimalist's Guide To Holiday Decorating
We grew up loving the holidays, and we never really stopped. But, this year, we're taking a simpler approach. Getting into the spirit shouldn't have to
by
Megan Reynolds
Styling Tips
Look 20% Cooler Just By Restyling Your Beanie
You've seen those girls around with their perfect bedhead and bitten lips. They're lost listening to some podcast on the train in their
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
We Tame 4 Unwearable Closet Monsters
Forget the bogeyman — on the scale of zero to scary, he rates at about a "meh" when you consider what else is lurking in your closet. The true monsters
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Expert Tips To Get You Hosting Like A Pro
Many of life's most memorable moments are spontaneous, but the truly momentous ones are usually planned — to a T. Whether it's a birthday dinner or an
by
Allison Daniels
Dedicated Feature
The Serial Entrepreneur: Miki Agrawal
Miki Agrawal is the kind of woman who has accomplished so much in her short career that it’s impossible to put her into one professional box — and
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Cake Boss: Amirah Kassem
Have you ever met someone whose life is literally full of rainbows and sunshine? For Amirah Kassem, the 27-year-old proprietor of Flour Shop, it is just
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Startup Adventurist: Ruzwana Bashir
Don’t be fooled by Ruzwana Bashir’s impeccable business pedigree or her penchant for wearing sky-high heels: This San Francisco-based power player
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Sexual Revolutionist: Talia Frenkel
How does a young photojournalist go from traveling the world documenting earthquakes, fires, floods, and tsunamis to…making condoms? For Talia
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Communicator: Azita Ardakani
Traditional advertising is nothing if not loud. We’re bombarded with commercials, ads, and billboards telling us to buy this, look at that, or feel
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Free Spirit: Bridget C. Firtle
What would possess someone to quit a six-figure-salary job, go into debt, and move back in with her parents? For Bridget C. Firtle, CEO of The Noble
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Power Publicist: Sydney Reising
Though the world of fashion PR certainly has its cutthroat stereotypes, Sydney Reising — the 26-year-old CEO of her eponymously named PR company —
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Techie Designer: Billie Whitehouse
Sexy vibrating underwear for lovers over the phone, a navigation jacket with sensory motors that tell you directions, a jersey that lets fans feel the
by
Jinnie Lee
Dedicated Feature
The Tell-All Art Director: Jessica Walsh
If you’re well-versed in the design world, you’re probably familiar with Jessica Walsh, co-founder of the two-year-old design firm, Sagmeister &
by
Jinnie Lee
Celebrity Style
Inside The Nonstop Life Of A Beauty Mogul
You'd be hard-pressed to find a woman in New York who doesn't have a full-to-overflowing life. Day job, side gig, social obligations, family,
by
Allison Daniels
Celebrity Style
An Entrepreneur's Secrets To A Successful Day
Street style photographer and art-collective founder might not be the obvious second act for a Harvard-educated, NYC lawyer, but Felicia Gordon was never
by
Allison Daniels
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted