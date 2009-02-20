Skip navigation!
Sarah Maher
Events
Blood, Sweat, and Skirts at Kai Kuhne
Sarah Maher
Feb 20, 2009
Events
It's Good Times and
Golden Girls
Sweaters at Tom Scott
Sarah Maher
Feb 19, 2009
Events
Sustainable Fashion Line Bodkin Blooms at Horticultural Society
Sarah Maher
Feb 17, 2009
Events
ThreeAsFour Unveils a Psychedelic Garden Party for Fall
The squishy ThreeasFour show at Greene Naftali gallery left us feeling like we'd taken acid at a Bushwick loft party. Collection presentations at 15
by
Sarah Maher
Events
Elise Øverland Likes Her Fashion With Rock-and-Roll Fish Food
Elise Øverland told us her collection was inspired by a book on the art of sushi-making. Shown as a performance-cum-catwalk show, models gave the
by
Sarah Maher
Events
Ohne Titel Turns It Out With an Expertly Tailored New Collection
Recent Ecco Domani recipients Ohne Titel turned it out with an expertly tailored collection inspired by machinery parts and industrial elements that
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
From Cigarillos to Alex Wang, Lessons on Channelling Your Best '7...
Rainer Werner Fassbinder's 1977 film Chinese Roulette features Anna Karina as Irene Cartisse, the stylish French mistress caught in a weekend of upper
by
Sarah Maher
Politics
Brian Crumley Develops Fair Trade Jewelry for Urban Outfitters Th...
As we told you, one of our faves, jeweler Brian Crumley, is launching his first diffusion line—GUAM: Global United Artisan Movement, by Crumley for
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Cybill Shepherd's Naughty/Nice Girl Style in
The Last Picture...
The Movie: Set in the '50s desolation of Anarene, Texas, Peter Bogdanovich's 1971 coming-of-age film The Last Picture Show stars Cybill Shepherd as Jacey,
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Pop Tart: Yé-Yé Movie Style in
Masculin, F&eacu...
The Movie:French yé-yé girl Chantal Goya plays Madeleine Zimmer, a budding New Wave chanteuse in Jean-Luc Godard's1966 film Masculin, Féminin. With a
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Catherine Deneuve Stars in "The Woman with Red Boots"
The Film: Catherine Deneuve plays Francoise, a struggling avant-garde writer in Jean Luis BuÃ±uel's 1974 film "The Woman with Red Boots." When
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Too Cool For School: The Mod Style of
To Sir, With Love
James Clavell's 1967 film To Sir, with Love stars Sidney Poitier as a charming teacher with a classroom full of East End louts at London Docks Nth Quay
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
A Fashionable Frau in Rome: Nico in
La Dolce Vita
While focusing on what to give to others for the holidays, we ought to give ourselves a little something special too. Get inspired by blond German model,
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Shadow Play: Lelia Goldoni is Cassavetes' Manhattan Girl
Shadows, John Cassavetes' directorial debut, focuses on the late 1950's Beat Generation, racial identity, and personal heartbreak. Lelia Goldoni stars as
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Jane Forth: Warhol's Trashy 1970's It Girl
Jane Forth was a teenage supermodel sensation, Warhol Superstar, Factory regular, rock star dater, and the ultimate 1970's, designer-clad, downtown New
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Adjani's Eerie '70s Style:
The Tenant
In Roman Polanski's 1976 film The Tenant, Isabelle Adjani plays Stella, the epitome of a sexy, bohemian-clad intellectual. Is Stella the love interest
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Bloodthirsty Hippies: The Revolutionary Style of Goddard's
We...
Jean-Luc Godard's 1967 film Weekend is a satirical look at cultural revolution that begins as leisurely road trip and ends in traffic jams and
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Behind the Mask: The Scary Style of
Eyes Without a Face
Georges Franju's 1959 French horror film Les Yeux Sans Visage (Eyes Without a Face) stars Edith Scob as Christiane Genessier, a lonely girl whose face is
by
Sarah Maher
Stores
Web Picks From the Northwest: Online Shopping at Buy Olympia
We never thought about needing a Tiny Meat wallet until we found one on Buy Olympia. Located in Portland, Oregon, Buy Olympia, started in 1999, now helps
by
Sarah Maher
Fashion
An Evening of Duck, Cocktails, and Elegant Austerity with Matohu
Because feasting on duck and champagne next to a coal pit is just so Fall, we attended the Matohu spring '09 collection presentation held last night at
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Who Are You Polly Maggoo? The Original, Magical MODEL.LIVE
Who Are You Polly Maggoo? is the 1966 French film directed by former Vogue photographer William Klein and starring real life '60's model Dorothy McGowan
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
The Original Dragon Lady: The Dark Flapper Style of
Piccadill...
The 1929 silent film Piccadilly features the first Chinese-American Hollywood film star Anna May Wong as Shosho, a dishwasher turned exotic dancer. With
by
Sarah Maher
Events
Williamsburg Fashion Weekend: Economics, Yuppies, and Hipsters Co...
With artists relocating to Bushwick and beyond, bubble tea chains popping up next door to indie boutiques like Jumelle, and penthouse dwelling NYUers
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Lost in the West: The Demure Stripper Style of "Paris, Texas"
The film Paris, Texas (1984) is directed by Wim Wenders and stars Nastassja Kinski as Jane, the lost young mother working at a sex club. Not yet having
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
On Set Romance: The Style of "Day for Night"
In François Truffaut's 1973 French New Wave "film about film making" Day For Night, Nike Arrighi plays Odile the makeup artist on a rambling film
by
Sarah Maher
Trends
Style Addict: The Druggie Look of "Christiane F."
Christiane F. is a true story of the massive drug scene in 1970's Berlin starring Natja Brunckhorst as a 13-year-old junkie hooker. Hanging out with the
by
Sarah Maher
Events
On the Scene: VPL by Victoria Bartlett
Amid the half-eaten pizza, there was an unusually calm air backstage before the VPL show, and that's just the way designer Victoria Bartlett likes it. "I
by
Sarah Maher
Events
On the Scene: Kai Kühne
We really, truly love the zoological wonders of the crowds that came out to view the latest clothes by fashion's most dangerous designer; flowers in hair
by
Sarah Maher
Fashion
On the Scene: Benjamin Cho
A streak of little black numbers including dresses, jumpsuits, and a smoking tux suit with bra underneath were easily our favorites in the Benjamin Cho
by
Sarah Maher
Events
Runway Report: Ohne Titel
You know it's a serious fashion show when the front row is jammed with elite-chic eds and faces like Cecila Dean and Jefferson Hack. Naturally, the girls
by
Sarah Maher
