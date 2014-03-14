Skip navigation!
Sarah Bromley
Travel
Ultra-Bound? Everything You Need To Eat, See, & Do In Miami
Sarah Bromley
Mar 14, 2014
Living
Think Big, Spend Little: 22 Hints & Tricks To Living Luxe!
Sarah Bromley
Aug 21, 2012
Living
5 Cocktails Made For The Summer Shade (Plus, Bar-Approved Recipes)!
Sarah Bromley
Jul 1, 2012
Fitness
Girl Look At That Body! 6 Exercises To Get You Bikini Ready
UPDATE: Sure, this cheat-sheet is from the winter, but it's never a bad idea to revamp your fitness routine! This story was originally published on
by
Sarah Bromley
Fashion
The Scene (And Style) At Last Weekend's Second Saturday Art Walk!
And just like that, it’s the middle of June. The first summer ArtWalk has come and gone, and while we may savor the cool indoors during the steamy
by
Sarah Bromley
Shopping
Nasty Gal's Newest Vintage Haul Has Some Serious 305 Flavor
In the midst of summer enthusiasm overload, we’re seeing lots of bold, bright colors flooding the racks everywhere, from our favorite online shopping
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment
We Wish The SoBe Lifeguard Huts Were Always This Tourist-Free
Miami’s signature lifeguard houses play an integral role in the South Beach scenery (apart from the sand and sun), and are often caught in the
by
Sarah Bromley
Beauty
Beauty Boutique Doubles As Salon For Ultimate NYC-Imported Glamour
Last October, beauty wonderland Brilliance New York opened its flagship location on Lincoln Road, gearing up to be a one-stop shop for all things hair,
by
Sarah Bromley
Fashion
These Poetry-Inspired Beach Bags Are Meant For Off The Sand, Too
Sometimes, practicality just has to take a backseat to style. Especially in Miami, where bright colors reign supreme and a good print goes a long way when
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment
Sexy Art & Retro Planes: Peep Miami's Weirdest Must-See Museums
Yes, we love the Arsht Center and have seasonal passes to MOCA, but sometimes our cultural curiosity craves something a little more...unique. If you
by
Sarah Bromley
Fashion
Beyonce Shows SoFlo Some Bikini Love On Her Super Personal Tumblr
Basically, whatever Beyonce says, goes. The starlet is a walking magnet for trends, some of which we love her for (beautiful bouncy curls, animal print
by
Sarah Bromley
Politics
A Sexy, New Summer Collection Cures Your South Beach Setbacks
When you’re out looking for those effortless evening looks, you’re more often disappointed than not. Something doesn’t fit right, the bandage look
by
Sarah Bromley
Fashion
Deaf And Hearing-Impaired Students To Walk The Runway
Sadly, fashion does not often have room for outsiders. And this is a particular ill we like to remedy, because everyone loves clothes, and more
by
Sarah Bromley
Living
The French Do It Better: Free Wine With Miami's Best Burger
French American cooking is really the best of both worlds — on one hand, you get the delicious treats of foie gras and pâté, and on the other you
by
Sarah Bromley
Living
Our Favorite Umbrellas To Stave Off Rainy Day Blues
While normally the most vibrant city in the Sunshine State (for both the weather and people), the mood can turn pretty dreary when Miami gets a streak of
by
Sarah Bromley
Shopping
This Stylish New Beachwear Line Has Built-In SPF
Sometimes sun protection isn’t so stylish. Sure, you can sit under an umbrella looking as chic as you wish, but we all know that’s not going to
by
Sarah Bromley
Styling Tips
All You Need To Know About Waterproof Mascara
We’ve all been there. You head to the ladies room after running around in the 90-degree heat and discover, to your horror, you now resemble the face of
by
Leila Brillson
Designers
Taxidermy Fashion: Are Shoes Made From Mice Now A Thing?
Integrating taxidermy and fashion might come as a shock, but it’s nothing new in the designer world. German designer Iris Schieferstein released a
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment
Miami's Not Done Obsessing Over Carly Rae Jepsen
If you’re anything like us, your love for Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” has reached an unhealthy level. While the song’s major play day
by
Sarah Bromley
Shopping
Vámonos! Visit French Connection's New Spot For Major Discounts
In Miami, few things are understated. That’s why when one of our favorite brands, French Connection, moves its store down the block, an entire fiesta
by
Sarah Bromley
Politics
Mom Jeans No More! Rock This New Miami Line Of Vintage Cut-Offs
Mom jeans. We all know the term well, and our derrières avoid this type of denim at all costs. While the infamous mom jeans had their hayday back in the
by
Sarah Bromley
Fashion
Zimmermann's New Swim Campaign Is Making Us Actually Sweat
Swimsuits in the summertime usually remind you of everything beachy, bright, and tropical. However in Zimmermann’s latest lookbook, our favorite Aussie
by
Sarah Bromley
Living
Weird Or Wonderful? A Real Deal Blind Date (No Seeing Allowed)!
A blind date where you literally can't see — your partner, the decor, and especially the food you are consuming — might be the scariest (and most
by
Sarah Bromley
Fashion
Summer Kicks Off At Wood Tavern's Backyard Boogies
Priding itself as being a neighborhood bar, Wood Tavern woos locals with its unpretentious vibe, satisfying happy hour prices, and hospitable service
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment
Matthew Dear And Raekwon Kick It This Week In Miami
Blackbird Blackbird, Bardot, April 19, $10 Formally known as Bye Bye Blackbird, this electro-fused musical project is backed by San Francisco musician
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment
Wanted: Feisty Miami Latinas For Jersey Shore Pt. 2
Could you imagine a Jersey Shore without Snooki? Impossible, right? No matter what your feelings are about the MTV blockbuster, even the most discerning
by
Sarah Bromley
Living
Increase Your Sip Savvy At This Local Worldly Wine Event
Take a break from your vodka sodas and get ready for a refreshing cultural treat with Bottlenote’s Around the World in 80 Sips wine-tasting event. On
by
Sarah Bromley
Living
Who Needs Guys? No One, At This 3-Day Girlfriend Getaway
Girlfriend time is the best time. This sentiment may sound cheesy, but it's true. So when a BFF-hang presents itself in a glamourous package, you
by
Sarah Bromley
Living
Do Downward Dog While You Sip Champagne At The Relaunch Of Body &...
We’ll admit it— this city has an overwhelming amount of health nuts. If you’re taking a spontaneous trip down to Biscayne for sunrise, you are
by
Sarah Bromley
Entertainment
Blog Your Brains Out At This Upcoming Midtown Event
With Miami's growing blogger scene, we relish the times when local bloggers can unite to linger and chat about the ideas they’re constantly having,
by
Sarah Bromley
