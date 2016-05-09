Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Michelle Gatton
Food & Drinks
How To Recreate Pricey Lunch Salads For WAY Cheaper
Zoe Bain
May 9, 2016
Food & Drinks
3 Magical Iced Coffee Hacks That Will Save You Money
Zoe Bain
Mar 10, 2016
Food & Drinks
3 Jar Lunches That Aren't Boring Salads
Zoe Bain
Feb 11, 2016
Food & Drinks
You Can Make This Berry Pie In Only 5 Minutes
A five-minute pie might sound impossible, but we promise it's not! Greek yogurt makes this berry recipe light and fluffy — the perfect way to finish a
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
These Trader Joe's Thanksgiving Hacks Will Change Your Life
This story was originally published on November 24, 2015. I'm not at the point in my life yet where I make or host my own Thanksgiving dinner — I still
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
Anyone Can Master A Pecan Pie With This Recipe
When dessert rolls around, I rarely partake (I’m just not a huge sweets person). But all bets are off when it comes to pecan pie. Not only will I have
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
The Easiest-Ever 5-Ingredient Chocolate Pie
Making pies for Thanksgiving, or for any holiday, can be quite the daunting task. But this pie recipe couldn't be any easier, and it's still absolutely
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
Pumpkin Pies That Will Fit Right In Your Hand
If making an entire pie feels too cumbersome, making these mini hand pies is a fun and easy way to get your bake on, while still reaping rewards of all
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
3 Delicious Ways To Switch Up Your PB&J Recipe
Here at Refinery29, we love our PB&Js. No, I mean like we really LOVE them. We could eat them all day, every day. We love this food artist because her art
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted