Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mark Lim
Fashion
Uniqlo Is Solving Every Fashion Girl's Biggest Winter Dilemma
Kelly Agnew
Dec 20, 2016
Styling Tips
4 Looks You're Never Too Old (Or Young) To Wear
Gina Marinelli
Sep 24, 2016
Styling Tips
20 Hacks That Make Cleaning Out Your Closet WAY Easier
Alison Ives
Apr 15, 2016
Styling Tips
6 Brilliant Ways To Wear Metallics During The Day
We’ve never really been adamant followers of occasion-based dressing. In our book, a sequin skirt can be worn with sneakers to brunch, a bustier layered
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
Don’t Wear Color? These 6 Looks Are For You
While many in the fashion world look to the runway to determine the next most-sought-after color trends, there’s a proud crew who could not be bothered.
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
How To Pull Off Fall's Biggest Trend
If you've sauntered past the windows in your local mall or flipped through a fashion mag recently, you've no doubt discovered a barrage of '70s-inspired
by
Alison Ives
Makeup
7 Unconventional Looks For The Cool-Girl Bride
Your wedding day should be all about you (and your mate, of course). And, that means one size doesn't necessarily fit all. Pretty white dresses and
by
Hayley Mason
Styling Tips
The Cool-Girl Way To Accessorize This Winter
Somewhere between November and March — and our innermost layer of long underwear and a puffer coat — our winter style inevitably takes a turn for the
by
Jinnie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted