Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Score A Rebecca Minkoff Bag Wardrobe Worth $1,400.
Kristen Pisaturo
Aug 11, 2010
Fashion
Denim Connection: 1900s to the '50s Evolution Of Denim Timeline
Kristen Pisaturo
Aug 6, 2010
Fashion
Denim Dames: Fashion's Trendsetters Who Made Jeans A Classic
Kristen Pisaturo
Jul 13, 2010
New York
Our 5 Fave Pieces From New Soho Store AllSaints
Though AllSaints first started off as a menswear line in 1994, the brand has quickly developed into a worldwide phenomenon (there's over 50 boutiques in
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Politics
New Mens Jewelry Line Enfants Perdus Is Anything But Precious
Enfants Perdus , French for "lost children," is new men's jewelry collection that's inspired by the story of man—a struggle between nature and art, life
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit For Schizo-Weather
With all the steamy weather over Memorial Day, it's clear that summer is finally in full swing. That said, we know good ol' Mother Nature can be testy:
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Weekend Warrior: Our Offical Cheat-Sheet
Score! Pop Up Swap—Trade in your old stuff, from books to music and housewares and walk away with all kinds of new knickknacks. With all remaining items
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
BKLYN Yard's Event is Filled With Trucks and Tasty Treats
We love love love ice cream trucks; when we hear that familiar tune it's an instant rush of sensory memories. Recently though, there's been some stiff
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Shopping
Go West With Our Road-Trip Essentials
When summer comes, there's nothing quite like the feeling of cruisin' down an open road, with the windows down, a handful of snacks on hand and a good
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
The Tackiest Sex And The City Products
No matter who you are, where you're from, or if you've got two X chromosomes or just one, chances are you've probably heard about the imminent release of
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Rock-Out With Unknown Soldier's T-Shirts
There's nothing quite like a perfectly worn-in T-shirt to throw on during those sizzling hot New York summer days. Pair it with the perfect pair of denim
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Simon Ekrelius' Fall Lookbook Is Out Of This World
At first glance, London based designer, Simon Ekrelius' fall collection looks more like an otherworldly editorial spread than your average lookbook.
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Take Lauren Moffatt's Fall 2010 Collection As A How-To-Dress-For-...
Staying true to her signature frilly frocks and pretty prints, Lauren Moffatt 's fall collection is definitely girly, but it seems like she's
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Best Of The Week New York: Our Top 4 Stories — May 14 2010
The Virgins Team Up With Ray-Ban Aviators—We're not sure what's more exciting, The Virgin's live show or Iggy Pop's bulging veins. The Definitive Guide
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Politics
Best Of The Week: Our Top 10 Stories — May 14 2010
1. I DIY! Sexy Beach Hair Made Easy—We've perfected the hair, now all we need is the beach. 2. 4 New Ways To Wear A Scarf—We love a good DIY wardrobe
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Makeup
New Nail Polish Changes Colors With Your Mood
Remember way back when mood rings were cool? Well, we still think they're pretty rad (in a funny nostalgic way), and apparently we're not the only ones.
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Los Angeles
Laura And Kate Mulleavy Hang With Martha Stewart For A Special Si...
If you know anything about Rodarte , you know that sisters and designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, have an incredible eye for detail and extreme
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Sacai Luck's Fall '10 Lookbook Is Super Soft And Slouchy
Usually when we think of a fall collection, visions of bare legs and high-waisted bike shorts don't usually come to mind. But when mixed with cozy
by
Kristen Pisaturo
DIY
This Local Design Shop Turns Runway Into Reality
Whether you're a designer, a blogger or just a fashion fanatic, it seems like everyone's been doing it themselves. Ok, Ok, so we're talking about
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Coach Taps NY & LA Bloggers To Design Limited-Edition Bags
Two nights ago, at the Ray-Ban concert, we spotted Krystal Simpson rocking a rad bag, but we just couldn't figure out what designer was responsible for
by
Kristian Laliberte
New York
Marc Jacobs Wears A Kilt To Jury Duty, A Subway Dating Site, and ...
Apparently this is what the Brits think us New Yorkers eat...(Gawker) Marc Jacobs wears a kilt to jury duty, maybe to distract the judge? (Huffington
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Politics
Bored To Death Models, Fashion Grads Unite, and Derek Blasberg Gi...
Ever wonder who exactly Derek Blasberg is? Well wonder no more! (Fashionista) Tyra would be disappointed. These girls look bored to death and are not
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Politics
Twitter Troll: Duck Hearts, Opening Ceremony Pets, And Prada-Bran...
SHOWstudio: "Big fan of the FABULOUS tea bags (yes!!) sent to us by the team at Prada http://twitpic.com/1ngsvw" The least-foul tea baggers out there at
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
The Full H&M Fall 2010 Collection Lookbook Doesn't Disappoint!
A few weeks ago, we gave you a sneak peak at H&M's fall 2010 collection that was complete with cozy coats and giant ponchos. And even though its already
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Politics
10 Of Our Favorite "Fashionable" Infomercials
Whether it's the extreme over-acting or the magical special effects, infomercials are like a train wreck we just can't not watch. From the Magic Bullet to
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
CLAWmoney Creates Cool Shades That Are Bedazzled And Bright
Nothing says summer like a fresh pair of sunnies. And although we love ourselves a trip to the new gigantic Sunglass Hut on 5th Ave., sometimes we crave a
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Best Of The Week New York: Our Top 4 Stories — May 07 2010
Eight Summer Shoes For Every Guy—Bye-bye boots. Hello spring sneaks! Artist Immortalizes Fashion's Fines On The Toilet (NSFW)—Just in case you were
by
Kristen Pisaturo
New York
Craziest Comments! Cinco De Mayo, Goth Get-Ups, And Lots Of Pick-...
It's finally Friday and we're ready for the weekend! But before you run out and get a jump start on your Saturday, we've got another round of our
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Fashion
Opening Ceremony's Fall 2010 Lookbook Provides Enough Daydream Ma...
As if we didn't already dream about having an entire wardrobe stocked with everything Opening Ceremony , their fall '10 lookbook provides us with
by
Kristen Pisaturo
Shopping
We're Inspired By Beyonce's New Video
With the slew of new videos released in the past couple weeks, Beyoncé's "Why Don't You Love Me," was the most sartorially titillating by far. Just call
by
Kristen Pisaturo
