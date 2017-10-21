Skip navigation!
Kiyo Igarashi for Bumble and Bumble
Beauty
4 Badass Halloween Costumes That Only Require 4 Common Products
Mi-Anne Chan
Oct 21, 2017
Makeup
The BEST Blush For Every Skin Tone
Maria Del Russo
Dec 8, 2016
Styling Tips
5 Styling Tricks Your Winter Wardrobe's Been Missing
Eliza Dillard
Nov 11, 2016
Fitness
4 Key Moves Your Workout Is Missing
Normally, we celebrate getting into a fitness groove. It means that we've committed — on a pretty regular basis — to laying out workout clothes the
by
Lily di Costanzo
Makeup
Get Ready To See This Beauty Trend Everywhere
For the past few years, the makeup looks at runway shows have been an exciting mix of...BB cream and Vaseline. And while we've loved this lazy-girl,
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
This Contouring Hack Will Save You So Much Money
As the unofficial contouring guru here at Refinery29, I've tried just about every type of face-sculpting product out there, from basic powders to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
