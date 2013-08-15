Skip navigation!
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Do Summer Camp Like A Grown-Up With Topaz + Arrow
Kim Johnson
Aug 15, 2013
Entertainment News
A MObama Hip-Hop Album Is Coming...
Kim Johnson
Aug 14, 2013
Washington DC
Congrats, D.C.! You Drink More Wine Than Napa
Kim Johnson
Aug 8, 2013
Washington DC
Your Weekend Plans: NoVa's Sidewalk Sale
Lucky for us, summer is high season for clearances, promotions, and sidewalk sales, and these past few weeks have been loaded with mega deals at every
by
Kim Johnson
Entertainment News
How George Clooney Likes To Spend His Extra Cash
When a little extra cash comes your way, you probably do one of two things: Sock it away in a savings account (good for you!) or blow it on whatever's
by
Kim Johnson
Home
Make The Coolest Bar Cart, Ever—It's Easy!
A sure sign you're becoming an adult? You've started to assemble a legit home bar, instead of a motley assortment of sticky booze bottles and plastic
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
5 Juice Bars For A Post-Weekend Detox
We love a good doughnut-and-fried chicken combo as much as the next person, but we have to admit that food trends taking root in D.C. are none too
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Cure The Summer Doldrums With Discounts
The dog days of summer are here, but thankfully, the hottest days of the season also come with some seriously hot deals — so prep yourself for the
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Instant Pick-Me-Up: A Free Facial From Bluemercury
Let's be honest: We're suckers for anything free. Throw the words “facial” or “hand massage” after that “free,” and we’ll be the first
by
Kim Johnson
Magazines
3 New Local 'Zines To Make Room For In Your Beach Bag
We're all in favor of the world's biggest and best glossies — Vogue, NYLON, et al — but there's also a growing print-mag industry right here in the
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Love Instagram? And Politics? Facebook Has The Job For You
News flash: Politicians don’t know how to use Instagram. This little tidbit of information comes courtesy of Facebook, via a just-posted job listing for
by
Kim Johnson
Local News
Get An Ice Cream Treat Today, Courtesy Of Uber
If you’re sweating just thinking about going outside for lunch today, we get it — and apparently, so does Uber. The car service app is providing
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Ready For One More Sale? Head To Zoe For Steep Discounts
Think the holiday season is still light-years away? Think again. This Saturday, in conjunction with Old Town Alexandria’s Christmas in July
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Revamp Your Undies Drawer At Bloomers' Grand Opening
What’s better than luxurious and comfy PJs, loungewear, and undies, you ask? How about a boutique grand-opening bash dedicated to all three of those
by
Kim Johnson
Trends
Scope ANTHOM's Debut Lookbook—Hint: You'll Want To Buy Everything
Just in time for the summer doldrums, ANTHOM — a.k.a. our new favorite e-comm venture — has just unveiled a certifiably fresh lookbook, and we
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Your New Saving Grace: An App That Gets You A Cab, No Hailing Req...
Seeing how temperamental the weather gods have been lately, the idea of standing in the scorching heat (or pouring rain) trying to hail a taxi gets less
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
Turn Your Phone Snaps Into Retro-Cool Polaroids At This New Pop-Up
If Instagram's Nashville filter isn't retro enough for you, a good old-fashioned Polaroid should do the trick — but that doesn't mean you have to hunt
by
Kim Johnson
Lookbooks
Eye Candy! Take A Peek At Saint Clair's First-Ever Lookbook
Local designer Cameron Archer’s jewelry collection, Saint Clair, quickly became one of our favorite homegrown lines after her launch in 2010. The
by
Kim Johnson
Washington DC
2 More Insane Summer Sales To Get Pumped About Now
As far as retail relaxation goes, a stroll through Georgetown on a sunny Saturday afternoon is already pretty close to nirvana. But this weekend, two
by
Gaby Wilson
