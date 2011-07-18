Skip navigation!
Kelley Hoffman
Entertainment
Our Chat With Bebe Zeva, Pre-Documentary, Pre-Blog, Pre-Fame
Kelley Hoffman
Jul 18, 2011
New York
Style Waves: Our Weekend At Montauk's Roxy Surf Camp
Kelley Hoffman
Jun 29, 2010
New York
Party On! Opening Ceremony x Levi's Brings Out NYC's Cutest Cord-Lovin' Kids
Kelley Hoffman
Feb 10, 2010
Fashion
Six Musical Muses Whose High-Pitched Style We'll Sing Along To An...
Sad (but true), there's just no chance we could ever challenge any of these six ladies to a sing-off. But given they each have the kind of intriguing
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Pamela Love Redefines "Fashion Tents" With Her Cool Cabana Jewelr...
Installations have become a trend of choice for grabbing attention to new or lesser-known collections. And, at last night's Pamela Love cocktail party, we
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Chris Benz Gets Inspired By Memphis and Eternal Hottie Cheryl Tie...
Chris Benz's cheerful collection was the perfect match for yesterday's sunny afternoon, with attendees smiling all around—including Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Band of Outsiders Brings Out the Beach and Stars for Spring
"Malibu, late '70s, outside, joyful, happy," was how Scott Sternberg described his spring/summer Band of Outsiders and Boy presentation. He certainly
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Karen Walker Takes Us on a '60s Seaside Escape...And We Love It!
Sometimes fashion gets written off for being too superficial, but that's only when you overlook the whole story. This sentiment is of particular note to
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
It's A New Kind of Geometry Lesson At Yigal's Spring Delivery
Slashed, cut-out shapes and a mostly muted palette (with a few pops of flame and chartreuse) dominated the runway at Yigal Azrouël. Clean lines at the
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Loving the Cool, Structured Seduction at Wayne's Latest
"Fugazi, Nina Simone, Leonard Cohen, Wu-Tang." These were the musical influences of designer Wayne Lee, which, she explained, haven't really changed since
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
It's Elegant Eccentricity at Vena Cava's Spring/Summer Show
"We love the idea of taking this kind of Maude Lebowski older-woman style and putting it on a dirty Brooklyn girl," explained Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai
by
Kelley Hoffman
Politics
Teen Scenes: Tracking Top Models and their '90s
Tiger Beat
Tyra Banks has a whole show teaching us what it takes to be America's Next Top Model, but we think we've discovered this season's true secret. Rifle
by
Kelley Hoffman
Fashion
The Latest Crop of Cyber It Chicks of Tomorrow
Everyday, more and more inspiring sites keep popping up across the globe. While many of the better-known stars started their blogs with only fashion as a
by
Kelley Hoffman
Politics
Summer Reading Tip: Lit Kids' Collective Muumuu House Releases Co...
We were excited to get a package in the mail from Tao Lin, founder of the indie publishing house and writers' collective Muumuu House. The young group has
by
Kelley Hoffman
Politics
From Babe to Brill: The Evolution of Socialite Style
Socialite, social, society—the words may change, but New York has always had its crowd of well-heeled women who never fail to bring the wow factor to a
by
Kelley Hoffman
Fashion
Sizzling Street Style and Other Stylish Tidbits From Our Weekend ...
My expectations of Buenos Aires went above and beyond this past week. Literally! When I travelled, I flew LAN's premium business class, when I went in
by
Kelley Hoffman
Politics
Fash-Imitates-Art! Tracking Buenos Aires Artists' Spicy-Chic Style
After just a day settling into a visit to Buenos Aires for the ArteBA festival, we realized many of the street-style shots we were snapping were of
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Style-Setters Julia, Leigh, Byrdie, and Others Party On At Last N...
We hopped down to the RedBull Space last night to happily throw down for Roxy and JBL's new music accessories collection. While they may have designed the
by
Kelley Hoffman
DIY
I DIY! Bleachblack's Valerie Takes On A Full Balmain Runway Look
Balmain may be everywhere, but the prices are insanely out of reach. Thankfully, one style blogger used her creativity to sum up a self-made look straight
by
Kelley Hoffman
Trends
Flash Some Skin in Spring's Shoulder-Baring Trend
Since fashion already notably took a bite out of our favorite jeans, showing some shoulder for spring makes just as much sense. Part '80s, part ingenue,
by
Kelley Hoffman
DIY
I DIY! BleachBlack's Kristin Gives Her Cut-Offs a Metallic Makeover
They say two wrongs don't make a right, but in the case of BleachBlack's Kristin's closet, it was the perfect set-up for a new DIY. Check out how style
by
Kelley Hoffman
DIY
I DIY! Style Blogger Sabrina's Rodarte-Inspired Sweater
New column alert! And it's recession-friendly to boot! We've got some of the best style bloggers to share their latest DIY style ideas, step by step,
by
Kelley Hoffman
Trends
Faded Glory: Denim Lightens Up for Spring
Whether in the form boyfriends worn with soaring stilettos or a hand-me-down vest paired with a simple T-dress, pale denim is having its moment. Mixing
by
Kelley Hoffman
Politics
Mad as Hell! Six Models With the Meanest Mugs Ever
Runway stares have gotten fierce—literally. Sure, it's the clothes we're meant to focus on, but for every million-dollar smile, we're discovering
by
Kelley Hoffman
Shopping
Falling Whistles Necklaces: The New TOMS Shoes?
We're all about great fashion that benefits an even greater cause, so recently a certain, old-fashioned whistle caught our eye. The necklace is a symbol
by
Kelley Hoffman
Trends
Our Latest Street-Style Obsession Has Us Seeing Spots
From Minnie Mouse to a preggers MIA, there has been no shortage of pop-culture-referenced polka-dot sightings. From blazers to tights, this cheerful print
by
Kelley Hoffman
Trends
Six Spring Suits That Are Anything But Business As Usual
Bianca Jagger, Lauren Hutton, and Catherine Deneuve all famously rocked a good suit, but after seeing some fresh-spirited blazer and trouser pairings on
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Fellini Glamour and the Perfect Shoeless Ending at Brian Reyes
Brian Reyes' exquisite fall/winter collection was inspired by a girl who "looks pulled together and glamorous, but really isn't," explained the designer.
by
Kelley Hoffman
Politics
Scary Movies and Awesome CDs: Rodarte's Kate Mulleavy Dishes Her ...
If there are two designers who are wildly busy fielding backstage questions these days, it's the Mulleavy sisters of Rodarte. Luckily, when it came our
by
Kelley Hoffman
Events
Rodarte's Hideously Kinky, Hot Mess of a Collection
It was all decay and romance at Rodarte's fall/winter '09 show, with key inspirations being dilapidated houses and Frankenstein. "It really was about
by
Kelley Hoffman
