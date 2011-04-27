Skip navigation!
Katrina Dy
Shopping
I Don't: The Wackiest Royal Wedding Crap, Ever!
Shani Silver
Apr 27, 2011
New York
New York Police Department Becomes NYP.Diddy Escort
Katrina Dy
Apr 27, 2011
New York
Want A Taste of Boob Cheese?
Katrina Dy
Apr 27, 2011
Fashion
Delfina Delettrez Wants You To Adorn Yourself In A Twisted Fairy ...
When we want our jewelry to make a statement , it's usually with baubles sporting sparkly stones, unusual details, and bold colors. And while Delfina
by
Katrina Dy
Entertainment
Nab A Starring Role In Converse's New Music Video + Download The ...
Paloma Faith, Graham Coxon, and Bill Ryder-Jones might not ring a bell this side of the ocean, but on the other side of the Atlantic, these musicians are
by
Katrina Dy
New York
Resell 411: How To Turn Wardrobe Rejects Into Fast Cash
Did last weekend's spring cleaning gig leave your apartment with new decor in the form of garbage bags stuffed full of clothes, accessories, and shoes?
by
Katrina Dy
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 19 2011
Wear your love for Mother Nature and shop at the Spring Ecolux Designer Showcase pop-up this week at the Bloomingdale's SoHo. (Fashion Indie) Get your
by
Katrina Dy
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 19 2011
Jason Wu designs Lindsey Wixson's prom dress. No Jessica McClintock for Linds! (Style Caster) Retailers have caught on to our tactic and are now charging
by
Katrina Dy
Politics
Be The Most Fashionable Pedal Pusher In Kate Spade's New Bike!
As soon as the mercury hits the high '60s, the concrete jungle will be besieged by rubber riding denizens out to get their sunshine and exercise fix the
by
Katrina Dy
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: A Sequined Pants Party Look
In a bash as epic as, say, Mondrian's Soho opening, where you're jostling for dance floor space with a crowd of deliciously stylish eye-candy like
by
Katrina Dy
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Marguerite's Run-Around-In Outfit
The elaborate designs you see on Vogue spreads photographed by Mark Seliger and Annie Leibovitz aren't just the result of clever location scouting. Much
by
Katrina Dy
New York
The Ultimate Passover Guide To Shake Up Your Seder
Looking to shake things up a bit at Passover this year? We hear you. While we love the holiday's rich traditions, we're ready to give our matzo and
by
Katrina Dy
Fashion
Most Valuable Import: We've Got The Exclusive On The Hot New Line...
Raoul who? If you haven't heard about the brand, it's because it has only recently landed on our Big Apple shores. But though it's a newbie on our retail
by
Katrina Dy
Entertainment
Honey, He Shrunk NYC! Artist Builds Mind-Boggling Mini Dioramas O...
We almost wish we were Liliputian in size just to have the chance to romp through artist Alan Wolfson's incredible miniature sculptures of the city. We
by
Katrina Dy
Designers
Never Mind The Fur Hammock, Wang's Tribeca Loft Has An Enormous F...
With much voyeuristic glee, we took a peek into Alexander Wang's new Tribeca residence, courtesy of a W mag article written by former New York Times
by
Katrina Dy
New York
Eat As Many Calories As You Want With Sweet Treats That Do The Wo...
Confession: we might be too old to go hunting for Easter eggs, but that doesn't mean we're not tempted to give those tots a run for their sweets. Good
by
Katrina Dy
Politics
We're Digging Illesteva's New Retro Sunglasses
We're a little bit obsessed with finding the right sunnies. So hallelujah for these new Albert frames from Illesteva, the line that always gets snapped
by
Katrina Dy
Entertainment
Jay-Z And Gwyneth's Mutual Admiration Club
As if it weren't enough that Jay-Z and Gwyneth Paltrow seem to have their fingers in everything cool-related, they're also very good friends (they hang
by
Katrina Dy
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Sabine Heller's Wildly Chic Work Outfit
Sabine Heller's illustrious career has seen her straddling the worlds of digital media, advertising, publishing, and marketing. As president of networking
by
Katrina Dy
Politics
Is Jacket Culture A Dying Part Of Menswear?
David Field for The Wall Street Journal, Styling by Rebeca O'Neill, Hair and Makeup by Martin Pretorius/Halley Resources, Grooming by Reiko Love/Halley
by
Katrina Dy
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 07 2011
Andre Leon Talley wears Uggs?!?! Ugh. (Disney Roller Girl) Melania on The Donald's gams in a kilt: "He would show his beautiful legs that no one knows he
by
Katrina Dy
Entertainment
Never Sleep Again After Visiting This Gigantic 1930s NYC "Hotel"
Getting lost in a haunted house when we were kids was never an enjoyable experience. We either A) wanted to get the hell out of there because we kept
by
Katrina Dy
Politics
Exclusive! We Talk Shop With The Designer Of American Apparel Jeans
Designer Georges Atlan, a man who has produced over 20 million pairs of jeans, has teamed up with American Apparel for the launch of a new denim line that
by
Willow Lindley
Politics
Sidewalk Steppers: Marais USA's New Spring Summer Line Keeps Us H...
Marais USA just gets it. They know that women want cute shoes to go with every wardrobe iteration and occasion. They know that women want shoes they can
by
Katrina Dy
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 05 2011
Minty fresh breath goes kosher with Rabbi Mints, the first classic kosher mint. (New York Post) Shame on you, New York delis. Why is America's best rye
by
Katrina Dy
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 05 2011
Anna Della Russo's 10-point memo to Met Gala attendees has wisdom even for us mere mortals: "Choose a long evening GOWN. Unless you don't have the
by
Katrina Dy
Shopping
Hit The Ground Running In These Stylish Sneakers
With the Big Thaw comes the Big Workout—there's no excuse anymore not to head out-of-doors from some pavement-pounding exercise. Need a little
by
Katrina Dy
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Nina's Easy Work-Chic Look
The thought of work wear can conjure feelings of foreboding and a desire to rip off that stuffy suit and kick off those painful pumps even before
by
Katrina Dy
New York
The 10 Best New Stalls At The Brooklyn Flea
No doubt about it, the Brooklyn Flea has become a certified New York foodie and shopping destination, think Eataly meets lower Soho meets NYC Food Trucks.
by
Katrina Dy
Fashion
Closet Fans: 10 Things From Jessica Simpson's Collection We Actua...
She may not have the comeback potential and chart-topping album successes of her pop contemporaries' Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, but what
by
Katrina Dy
