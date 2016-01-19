Skip navigation!
Jenni Radosevich
This Easy Hack Will Transform Your Living Room
Lily di Costanzo
Jan 19, 2016
Smart Storage That Isn’t An Eyesore
Lily di Costanzo
Jan 4, 2016
THIS Is The Easiest DIY In The World
Lily di Costanzo
Dec 16, 2015
DIY
Dig Up Your Lanyard Skills For This Chic DIY!
Even if you haven't been practicing all those techniques you learned at the arts and crafts table at camp, don't worry — we got you. Whether you call it
by
Jenni Radosevich
DIY
A Sparkling, Souped-Up DIY For Your Beanie
During the months when you're sure your brain would freeze if it was even one degree colder, a beanie is as integral to your existence as food and water.
by
Jenni Radosevich
DIY
I-DIY: A Proenza Schouler-Inspired Necklace To Gift Yourself, Now
With the last of our leftovers slowly withering away, we're spending the remainder of this laid-back holiday with loved ones, good movies, and, of course,
by
Us
DIY
Revamp Your Old Clutch With A DIY Paint Job
Growing up in Wisconsin, Jenni Radosevich was always getting creative with her style. Now, living in New York, her ability to "spot style you love, and
by
Us
DIY
DIY A Cozy Pom-Pom-Sleeved Sweater
Growing up in Wisconsin, Jenni Radosevich was always creating her own style. Now, living in New York, her affinity to "spot style you love, and
by
Us
