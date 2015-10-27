Skip navigation!
Jack Pearce and Kenny Wu
Hair
The Braid For Girls Who Can't Braid
Taylor Bryant
Oct 27, 2015
Youtube
Say Hello To The Hands-Free Hairdryer
Dianna Mazzone
Oct 23, 2014
Youtube
This Fashion Company Has Big Things Ahead
Annie Georgia Gre...
Oct 20, 2014
Spirit
Hey Gemini — Here Is What Defines You
Geminis sometimes get a bad reputation for being duplicitous. They are, after all, the twins of the astrological chart. But, this interesting air sign,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
That Floral Dress? Yep, We Know What To Do With It
Yeah, we had some damn near-perfect weather this weekend, but the times they are a'changing, people. Leaves are gonna turn colors. You're gonna go back to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Youtube
The 5-Minute Fix For Removing Glitter Nail Polish
Ah, glitter nail polish. Transforming our tips into mini disco balls with just a single swipe, the charm of sparkly shades is utterly unmatched. But,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Spirit
Hey, Taurus! Here's What Defines You
Whoever invented the "bull in a china shop" phrase as a synonym for "disaster" obviously doesn't hang out with Taurus folks much. But, it's their loss.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
How To Get The Most Mileage Out Of Your Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are the perfect all-in-one outfit that can be worn practically anywhere. Problem is, sometimes they can feel a bit too simple. Since your
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
The Top Knot Gets A High-Fashion Makeover
Top knots are one of those tricky updos that are very much either a hit or miss. You don't want it to be too perfect, but you also don't want to look like
by
Taylor Bryant
Youtube
This At-Home Exfoliator Gadget Doesn't Mess Around
We have a love-hate relationship with exfoliation. We're obsessed with the results: baby-soft skin, clean pores, that elusive lit-from-within glow...
by
Dianna Mazzone
Spirit
Listen Up, Aries — Here's What Sets You Apart
Do you consider yourself an innovator? A true trailblazer? Hey, you just might be an Aries. If you were born between March 20 and April 19, you belong to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Listen Up, Pisces: Here's What Makes You Tick
This week, we're showing the Pisces among us a little love. The sign of the Fishes governs the dream world, meaning that you, dear Pisces, are fabulously
by
Hayley MacMillen
Spirit
Listen Up, Aquarius — Here's What Defines You
Aquarius, it is indeed the dawning of the age of YOU. If your birthday falls between January 20 and February 19, then this episode of Astrologica is just
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Youtube
The Ladylike Way To Wear Boxy Clothing
If you sit squarely in the "ladylike" camp of dressing, you may furrow your brow at the idea of boxy clothing. But, we're here to tell you that you
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Capricorn Edition
If you've been waiting all Astrologica-season long for your sign, sit tight — it's coming up, fast. For now, though, we're turning our starry eyes to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trend Takeout
3 White Outfits For This Weekend & Beyond
Argue with us if you will, but we say white is absolutely a color. Some claim it's just the absence of one, but stick with us. With the varying levels of
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Youtube
Chloë Moretz & Jamie Blackley Dish At Our
If I Stay
Scre...
Sometimes, our jobs feel kinda fancy. We get to dress up and talk to people who get dressed up all the time. (Editor's note: On this particularly
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Sagittarius Edition
Sagittarius babies are fire signs ruled by jovial and bright-minded Jupiter. So, it's no surprise they're quick with a joke. Ever-positive, Sags are great
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
There's A New Way To Dress Boho & It Looks Like This
Music festival dressing — remember that? The fringe, the floral, and the beads. Some might call this "bohemian," but, really, it goes beyond rocking out
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Scorpio Edition
Having your birthday in between October 23 and November 21 means you're a Scorpio. But, just how does that manifest? Well, water sign, stay tuned. You are
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
Is This The Ultimate Kitchen Appliance?
I've been lusting after a Vitamix ever since I first heard of its high-powered, blend-anything, change-your-life capabilities. Anyone with a modicum of
by
Kelsey Miller
Styling Tips
THIS Is How To Pull Off That Tricky Statement Skirt
Sometimes shopping means buying things because they're just plain pretty. No, it might not be the most practical item, but look at it: It's the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Youtube
Is This The Best Exfoliator EVER?
We may not be high-powered CEOs, but when it comes to beauty products, we're all about the bottom line — as in, do they work? Unfortunately, things
by
Dianna Mazzone
Spirit
Astrologica: Libra Edition
Look, no one likes to fight. But you, Libras? You're the zodiac's diplomats. So, we hope you're into this episode of Astrologica, which is all about the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trend Takeout
3 Fresh Ways To Wear Lace
When you think lace you probably think of one of two things: heavy regal garb or a wedding dress. But, there are absolutely ways to mix the textured
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Virgo Edition
If you're not great friends with a Virgo, you might want to find one soon. As you'll come to find in this Virgo-dedicated episode of Astrologica, those
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Hair
You Don't Have To Be Beyoncé To Pull Off This Wet-Hair Look
Like top knots or mermaid waves, some hairstyles seem to almost exclusively belong to the long-hair set. The wet-hair trend is no different. Whether
by
Farah Prince
Styling Tips
Think It's Too Hot For Clothes? Watch This
"Hot in / So hot in here." These are the wise words once sung by the great rap artist Nelly. But also, our exact sentiments every time we descend the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Leo Edition
Happy birthday Leo! It's officially July 23 and, until August 22, it's your time to shine. So, we consulted our favorite astrologer twins for the complete
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Music
Jenny Lewis Voyages Beyond Rilo Kiley
“If you want to get to heaven/Get out of this world,” sings Jenny Lewis in the title track of her charmer of a third solo album, The Voyager, out
by
John Norris
