Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Hayley Loewenthal
Fashion
This Might Be The Most Versatile Spring Trend, Ever
Kelly Agnew
Mar 23, 2017
Home
This Easy Hack Will Transform Your Living Room
Lily di Costanzo
Jan 19, 2016
Makeup
12 Beauty Looks You’ll Want To Wear All Season
Jada Wong
Oct 15, 2015
Work & Money
What It Takes To Be Successful Before You Turn 30
“I think it’s great to be young and successful, because you can mess up a little bit and it’s okay.” Sounds like an ideal scenario, huh? And
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
Finally, Makeup That Won’t Do The Slip-&-Slide
First dates can be hard. What should you wear? Where should you go? And, who picks up the check? So many questions, so few answers. Luckily, there's one
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nailed It: 3 Ways To Fix Chipped Tips
Chips happen. Even if you apply a topcoat every other day or avoid washing the dishes like the plague, your perfectly painted fingers will inevitably meet
by
Jada Wong
Nails
The Secret To Making Your Mani Last For
Days
We've long replaced our standing manicure appointment for a weekly DIY project at home. It's more convenient, way cheaper, and gives us the opportunity to
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Bye-Bye, Summer Nails: Fall's Coolest Colors Are Here
When it comes to manicures, we're betting you've got a signature polish shade — the go-to hue you revert to when mulling over lacquers at the salon or
by
Jada Wong
Entertainment News
The Knick's
Eve Hewson Tells Us How To Have Sex With Cli...
If you haven’t been watching The Knick — a drama set in a New York City hospital at the turn of the century — you need to start. If you have been
by
Leila Brillson
Skin Care
Get The Most Out Of Your Skin-Care Routine
To say skin care can be confusing in this day and age is an understatement. Between your cream gels, serum oils, essences, waters, and your sleeping
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
The Most Unexpected Braid For Summer
We love summer and all that comes with it (did someone say phrosties?), but let's be honest: The heat and humidity aren't doing our hair any favors.
by
Jada Wong
DIY Hairstyles
2 Insanely Perfect Styles For Long Hair
Sure, pixies and bobs may be having a moment in the sun, but that doesn't mean mermaid-length hairstyles should be overlooked — especially when those
by
Gabrielle Korn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted