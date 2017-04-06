Skip navigation!
Emman Montalvan
Fashion
Get Your Wardrobe In Shape With These Easy Buys
Alison Ives
Apr 6, 2017
Movies
Young Mutant Power:
X-Men: Apocalypse
's Alexandra Shipp & Lana Condor
Carrie Bell
May 24, 2016
Styling Tips
Easy Outfit Combos That Kill It Every Time
Alison Ives
Apr 5, 2016
Styling Tips
Holiday Outfits You Already Have In Your Closet
It's midweek. Your calendar app frantically alerts you that the holiday bash you RSVP'd to weeks ago is this Friday. You rush home, inevitably tearing
by
Katie O'Donnell
Work & Money
11 Lessons On Making Your Side Hustle Your Main Gig
If you’ve worked a desk job that requires a lot of (okay, constant) sitting and screen-staring, you know the fantasy: You break out of the
by
Katie O'Donnell
Creative
The Next Wave Of Radical Swimwear
No disrespect to our fellow beach bunnies, but the standard seaside look has become pretty stale over the years. The triangle bikini top with the tie-side
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
All The Ways To Wear Denim You Haven't Thought Of Yet
It's hard to imagine a life without denim. Whether we're going on a first date or moving out of our last solo apartment, a pair of jeans is usually the
by
Allison Daniels
Styling Tips
6 Perfect Denim Outfits, From NYC To L.A.
Go to any new city and you'll likely have a few fish-out-of-water experiences — from getting lost navigating the transit system to botching the
by
Raquel Laneri
