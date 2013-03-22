Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Emma from The Emma Edition
Nails
Nail Art As Sociology Experiment? We Can Dig It...
Emma from The Emm...
Mar 22, 2013
Mens
An Ode To Men Who Wear Skirts
Gina Marinelli
Jun 23, 2012
Politics
Was Jeremy Scott A Little TOO Inspired By Tumblr Teen Bloggers?
Emma from The Emm...
Mar 13, 2012
Shopping
Etsy Spotlight: 3 Vendors To Love In The New Year
Another year, and one of our biggest sources for procrastination is still scavenging Etsy for original vendors who are making everything themselves. And,
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
These T-Shirts Claim To Predict Your Future. No, Really
The New Year, with all its promise of possibility, is the perfect time to bust out the crystal ball or get a great tarot reading. With our penchant for
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
Etsy Spotlight: 3 DIYers We're Loving Right Now
One of our favorite ways to relax, especially during these (sometimes-lazy) holiday weeks, includes scavenging Etsy for the most original vendors —
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
Three Etsy Favorites That Are DIY Amazing!
One of our biggest procrastination habits (for the record, there are several) is scavenging Etsy for original vendors, who often blow our minds with their
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
Etsy Spotlight: 3 New Vendors To Watch
One of our biggest sources for procrastination is scavenging Etsy for original vendors who are making everything themselves. And, because we have a
by
Emma from The Emm...
New York
C'est Sweet: Laduree's First U.S. Shop Opens In NYC
Oh la la, our inner Marie Antoinette is giddy at thought of Ladurée, the Parisian pastry and cake shop (whose claim to fame is the creation of the
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
First Day Of High-School Outfits For Any Dress Code
As a substantial number of our readers are in high school themselves (hi, guys!), we asked Emma, blogger of The Emma Edition and a connoisseur of all
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
Beam Up This Space-Inspired Fashion
Christopher Kane and Alexander McQueen kicked off the space-print obsession last year, but we're still riding the galactic bandwagon (bandrocket?)...can
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment
Design Star: West Elm's New, Shockingly Non-Generic, Affordable Art
West Elm has always been known for their Downtown, modern (yet affordable!) aesthethic; their furniture is often a favorite among design-savvy NYC
by
Emma from The Emm...
Fashion
This Spring '12 Collection Will Satisfy Rodebjer And Rothko Fans ...
Send over the Swedes, please! Since Carin Rodebjer's's last collection, we've been getting our Rodebjer fill through companies like Urban Outfitters who
by
Emma from The Emm...
Designers
Forget Project Runway, Urban Outfitters Started Their Own Design ...
Urban Outfitters seems to be always trying to one-up themselves. In this month's installation of their Designed By: collaborations, they've taken on a
by
Emma from The Emm...
Politics
Eye-Spy: Bottega Veneta's Eyeball Jewelry Is Watching You!
If the Mona Lisa and a Tim Burton film gave birth to an accessories line, Bottega Veneta's new slew of surreal eyeball jewelry would be it...and it's safe
by
Emma from The Emm...
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 12 2011
After the mysterious shut-down of @CondeElevator Thursday, @HearstElevatorz is trying to take it's place. (Racked NY) Got any special skillz? Alexander
by
Emma from The Emm...
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 12 2011
I spy with my little eye... Hello Kitty in a sea of Liberty prints. (Fashionista) Do you dress for men or for yourself? This woman explores the blurry
by
Emma from The Emm...
Designers
This Jewelry Designer Will Make Necklaces Out Of Your Old Stuff
Here at Refinery29, we always love trading coveted shopping secrets, so get close and listen up. Today we bring you Jennifer George, a New York local
by
Emma from The Emm...
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 11 2011
Check out this rather concise roundup by MTV staffers of all the luxury brand and fashion name-dropping that appear in Jay-Z and Kanye's Watch the Throne
by
Emma from The Emm...
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 11 2011
Revive your teenage dreams with the style moments at the Fourth Annual Puppy Prom. (Racked NY) The hipsters are coming! The East Village is expanding all
by
Emma from The Emm...
Hair
Are You A Fan Of Rihanna's Natural, New Curlicues?
When we got wind of photos of Rihanna looking cool on a beach in her native Barbados, we imagined a scene a bit like her Little Mermaid-esque cover for
by
Emma from The Emm...
Entertainment
What If Barbies Were Anatomically "Correct"? (NSFW)
Whether one likes it or not, Barbie is America's universal girl's-girl icon. However, Barbie's huge chest and itty-bitty limbs also send the message of a
by
Emma from The Emm...
Los Angeles
The Olsen Sisters Make A Coin Purse For A Cause
Mary-Kate and Ashley are one unstoppable fashion force. One day it's the launch of their T-shirt site, StyleMint, the next it's the first-ever lookbook
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
7 Detachable Collars To Try Out For Fall
Play-it-safers, hear us out—detachable collars have been a quirky accessory of choice for bloggers and stylists since Miu Miu's infamous spring '10
by
Connie Wang
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 05 2011
Liza Minnelli is the latest star to try on Terry Richardson's iconic specs. (Terry Richardson's Diary) We were wrong. These are the coolest new shoes for
by
Emma from The Emm...
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 05 2011
This summer camp is building its very own army of teen fashionistas at one of NYC's very own fashion colleges.. should we be scared? (The Cut) If you
by
Emma from The Emm...
New York
Lacoste's New Polo Bar Won't Get You Wasted
Long before Countess LuAnn claimed ownership of "Chic, C'est La Vie", René Lacoste was a living emblem of (real) relaxed elegance. Though the Lacoste
by
Emma from The Emm...
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 03 2011
Nothing says fall like a Pendleton picnic, right? (Style Bubble) Hallelujah! Hold on to your credit cards for dear life, ladies. Zara will finally be
by
Emma from The Emm...
Politics
Kiss Bon Voyage To Chic Luggage From Lulu Guinness
Lulu-lovers unite! If you’re like us, bearing one of Lulu Guinness’s accessories never fails to put on a smile on our face. We were delighted to hear
by
Emma from The Emm...
Shopping
10 Fun Cameras To Document Your Summer Memories
As a number of our readers are in high school themselves (hi, guys!), we asked high-schooler Emma, blogger at The Emma Edition and a connoisseur of all
by
Emma from The Emm...
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted